BJP questions Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship after returning officer postpones scrutiny of nomination papers

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday questioned the citizenship and educational qualifications of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. This comes just hours after the returning officer postponed the scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by the Congress President following the objections raised by an independent candidate from Amethi. Addressing the issue, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said: "I think it's a matter of great surprise that the objections that have been raised regarding Rahul Gandhi's citizenship haven't been answered." He further said that Gandhi's legal representative did not have answers to questions raised by other candidates on details given in his nomination. Also read:\u00a0PM Modi in West Bengal: 'Speedbreaker Didi' will know the cost of stopping development after May 23 "Rahul Gandhi's name has been shown to be listed as a British citizen in documents related to a company in the UK. Was Rahul Gandhi a British citizen?" Narasimha Rao asked. Amethi returning officer orders postponement of scrutiny of Congress President Rahul Gandhi\u2019s nomination papers to 22nd April. pic.twitter.com\/KLHZ7PA5qc \u2014 ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2019 Earlier in the day, the lawyer of the independent candidate said that Rahul Gandhi has declared himself a foreign citizen in the certificate of incorporation of a company registered in the UK. "On the basis of a certificate of incorporation of a company registered in the UK, he (Rahul Gandhi) declared himself a UK citizen. "A non-citizen can't contest polls here," he said. He further said that there were no details on the assets and profits of the company mentioned in the affidavit. "There are a number of mistakes in his educational qualification certificates. The original educational certificates should be presented so that his (Rahul Gandhi) claim can be established," the lawyer demanded. The legal team of the Congress president has asked some time to counter the objections.