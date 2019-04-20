BJP questions Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship after returning officer postpones scrutiny of nomination papers

By: | Updated: April 20, 2019 2:58 PM

Addressing the issue, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said: "I think it's a matter of great surprise that the objections that have been raised regarding Rahul Gandhi's citizenship haven't been answered."

BJP, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi citizenship, Rahul Gandhi nomination papers, Congress President, lok Sabah elections 2019?Rahul Gandhi?s name has been shown to be listed as a British citizen in documents related to a company in the UK. Was Rahul Gandhi a British citizen?? Narasimha Rao asked.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday questioned the citizenship and educational qualifications of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. This comes just hours after the returning officer postponed the scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by the Congress President following the objections raised by an independent candidate from Amethi.

Addressing the issue, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said: “I think it’s a matter of great surprise that the objections that have been raised regarding Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship haven’t been answered.” He further said that Gandhi’s legal representative did not have answers to questions raised by other candidates on details given in his nomination.

Also read: PM Modi in West Bengal: ‘Speedbreaker Didi’ will know the cost of stopping development after May 23

“Rahul Gandhi’s name has been shown to be listed as a British citizen in documents related to a company in the UK. Was Rahul Gandhi a British citizen?” Narasimha Rao asked.

Earlier in the day, the lawyer of the independent candidate said that Rahul Gandhi has declared himself a foreign citizen in the certificate of incorporation of a company registered in the UK. “On the basis of a certificate of incorporation of a company registered in the UK, he (Rahul Gandhi) declared himself a UK citizen. “A non-citizen can’t contest polls here,” he said.

He further said that there were no details on the assets and profits of the company mentioned in the affidavit. “There are a number of mistakes in his educational qualification certificates. The original educational certificates should be presented so that his (Rahul Gandhi) claim can be established,” the lawyer demanded. The legal team of the Congress president has asked some time to counter the objections.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. BJP questions Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship after returning officer postpones scrutiny of nomination papers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition