BJP mum on fielding Manohar Parrikar’s elder son Utpal for Panaji Assembly bypoll

By: | Updated: April 11, 2019 1:55 PM

The Panaji Assembly seat has been held by BJP since 1994, when Manohar Parrikar got elected from there for the first time and continued winning it till 2017.

Manohar Parrikar, Panaji Assembly bypoll, Manohar Parrikar elder son, Damodar Naik, bjp, Utpal Parrikar. The bypoll, scheduled on May 19, was necessitated after the death of sitting MLA and the then chief minister Manohar Parrikar last month.

Amid speculation that Utpal Parrikar, elder son of late Manohar Parrikar, is a frontrunner for the BJP ticket for Panaji Assembly bypoll, the party Thursday said “some names” were being discussed for the seat. The bypoll, scheduled on May 19, was necessitated after the death of sitting MLA and the then chief minister Manohar Parrikar last month. “The BJP is gearing up for the Panaji bypoll and the process to select the candidate will start soon,” party’s Goa spokesman Damodar Naik told PTI.

He said the BJP will shortlist the candidate and a final call on it would be taken by the party’s election committee and the parliamentary board. Asked if Utpal Parrikar’s name may figure in the list, Naik said, “A few names are being discussed and details would be revealed soon.”

Also read: Rae Bareli Lok Sabha election 2019: Flanked by Rahul and Priyanka, Sonia Gandhi conducts havan before filing nomination 

He said the selection of candidate will be done after conducting a detailed survey in the constituency and also taking into account factors like loyalty, winnability and the person’s commitment towards the party. Utpal Parrikar, 38, who has done a Masters degree from the US and is presently into business was unavailable for comment.

Parrikar died on March 17 after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. After his demise, some BJP leaders had reportedly advised his sons Utpal and Abhijat to work for the party. The Panaji Assembly seat has been held by BJP since 1994, when Manohar Parrikar got elected from there for the first time and continued winning it till 2017.

The constituency witnessed a bypoll in 2014 when he was elevated to the Union cabinet. His close aide Siddharth Kunkolienkar won the bypoll and also the 2017 Assembly poll, before vacating the seat in August 2017 to enable Manohar Parrikar to enter the Assembly again.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. BJP mum on fielding Manohar Parrikar’s elder son Utpal for Panaji Assembly bypoll
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition