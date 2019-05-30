BJP MP Santosh Gangwar appointed pro-tem Speaker in 17th Lok Sabha

Published: May 30, 2019

The 17th Lok Sabha will hold its first sitting on June 6. On the first two days, newly elected MPs will be administered the oath by Santosh Gangwar. The election of a full-time Speaker is expected to take place on June 10.

pro tem speaker, lok sabha speaker, 17th lok sabhaBJP MP from Bareilly Santosh Gangwar has been appointed as the pro-tem Speaker in 17th Lok Sabha.

Senior BJP leader Santosh Gangwar will be the pro-tem Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha. The first session of the new Lok Sabha will on begin on June 6 and will continue till June 15. As a pro-tem Speaker, Gangwar will administer the oath to all the newly elected MPs and enable the House to elect the new Speaker.

The pro-tem Speaker is appointed for the conduct of the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies when elected. He is chosen with the agreement of the members of the House. Usually, the senior-most member is selected for the pos. The person performs the duties of a Speaker. The power of pro-tem Speaker is ceased immediately after the House elects a permanent Speaker.

Gangwar is the senior-most MP in the current Lok Sabha. He was elected for the eighth term from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. He defeated SP’s Bhagwat Saran Gangwar by a margin of 1.68 lakh votes. Barring 2009, Gangwar has won every election from Bareilly held since 1989. He served as MoS (Independent charge) in the Ministry of Labour and Employment in the previous government. Also, he was Minister of Textiles and MoS Finance.

According to reports, President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint session of the Parliament when the Budget session begins in July. The Modi government will present the first full budget for 2019-20.

