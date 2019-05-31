BJP MP Maneka Gandhi likely to be pro-tem Speaker in 17th Lok Sabha

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Maneka Gandhi is likely to be appointed as the pro-tem Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha elections. The 62-year-politician is an eight-time MP. She won from the Sultanpur parliamentary constituency in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections. According to a PTI report, she has been selected to become the pro-tem Speaker. As a pro-tem Speaker, she will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected Lok Sabha MPs and enable the House to elect a permanent Speaker. Maneka had served as the Minister for Women and Child Development in the previous Modi government. However, she was not among the 57 ministers who took oath of office and secrecy on Thursday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Besides Maneka, name of Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar was also doing the rounds for the pro-tem Speaker post. But Gangwar took oath as a minister on Thursday. According to Gangwar, since he has been given a ministerial berth and taken oath last evening, he can't be appointed as a pro-tem Speaker. A pro-tem Speaker is usually the seniormost members of the new Lok Sabha and is chosen with the agreement of the members. The office of pro-tem Speaker is ceased immediately after the House elects a permanent Speaker. The 17th Lok Sabha will hold its first sitting on June 6. On the first two days, newly elected MPs will be administered the oath by the pro-tem Speaker. The election of a full-time Speaker and deputy Speaker is likely to take place on June 10.