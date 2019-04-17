BJP moves EC on Mamata Banerjee biopic; asks poll body to review it before release

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

A day after the censor board cleared the biopic on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee ‘Baaghini’, the BJP moved the Election Commission asking it to review the film before release, much like it is doing with the biopic on PM Narendra Modi.

“Bharatiya Janata Party requests the Hon’ble Election Commission of India and its representative in West Bengal the CFO to review the said biopic before release, on similar lines that was done by the Hon’ble Election Commission in the case of another biopic depicting Shri Narendra Modi”, the letter said.

Baaghini director Nehal Dutta had said that the movie cannot be termed as a biopic and has instead taken inspirations from Mamata Banerjee’s life. He further said that the movie talks about women’s empowerment. Earlier, CPI(M) had also submitted a plea to the poll body seeking to stall the movie.

The film’s official trailer shows West Bengal CM’s journey from a gritty girl to a firebrand leader. Mamata’s role has been portrayed by Ruma Chakraborty, while the film has been produced by Pinky Pal. A biography on West Bengal CM titled “Didi: The Untold Mamata Banerjee” hit the bookstalls last year.

BJP writes to Election Commission over alleged biopic of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee named ‘Baghini’ pic.twitter.com/vWZ3FICCqi — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2019

The biography describes Banerjee as a tough woman and is based on her struggles and rise. The book describes Mamata’s days in college, her political style and also TMC’s victory over Left Front after 34 years of the latter’s rule in the state.

In recent times, movies with political connotations have hit the headlines. The Banerjee-led government earlier faced the Supreme Court’s sanction over such a movie being deemed as political satire. It imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the state government for stopping the public screening of ‘Bhobishyoter Bhoot’ in West Bengal.

Acting on the Supreme Court’s orders, seven EC officials watched the biopic on PM Modi on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. The Modi biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi and directed by Omung Kumar, tells the story of PM Modi’s rise to power from his humble beginnings.