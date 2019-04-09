BJP MLA Anil Gote resigns; to contest Lok Sabha polls from Dhule

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Anil Gote. (Youtube)

Disgruntled BJP MLA in Maharashtra Anil Gote Monday announced resignation from the assembly and said he will contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Dhule constituency as an independent candidate. The BJP has fielded Union minister and sitting MP Subhash Bhamare from the Dhule seat in North Maharashtra which goes to the polls on April 29. Gote accused Bhamare of not doing any work in his Lok Sabha constituency of Dhule, which is also the hometown of the BJP legislator.

“I have quit from the post of MLA. I have substantial proof against Bhamare. I will contest the election as an independent candidate. I am sure I will win the election,” said the legislator from Dhule City. The MLA had been at loggerheads with the BJP’s state leadership since the Dhule Municipal Corporation elections held last year. In November last year, Gote had alleged “criminals” were being inducted into the party in Dhule. He had opposed induction of some leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) into the BJP. Gote had won the 2009 assembly election as an independent and joined the BJP ahead of the October 2014 state polls.