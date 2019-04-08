BJP manifesto: Uniform Civil Code takes a back seat as Modi shifts focus to NRC

Activists of All Bengal Minority Youth Federation shout slogans as they protest against the final draft of the NRC in Assam, in Kolkata. (PTI File Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s longstanding promise of implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the country found a fleeting mention in the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah. On the other hand, the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which has led to widespread protests against the party in the northeast, found prominence as the party looks to retain power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While rolling out the manifesto, Union minister Rajnath Singh said that the BJP is committed towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the country. In its manifesto, the party says that the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented by ‘drawing upon the best traditions and harmonizing them with the modern times’

The BJP had mentioned UCC in its 2014 manifesto too and promised to ensure 33% reservation for women through constitutional amendment, but the reservation is yet to see the light of day. The central government did launch the ‘Beti bachao beti padhao’ scheme with an aim to acheive gender equality.

The party’s 2019 manifesto says that India cannot have gender equality till it adopts a Uniform Civil Code which protects the rights of all women.

Among its 75 targets listed in the manifesto, the BJP also promised to extend the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country in a phased manner. Assam, which is the only state to have such a document, had names of around 40 lakh people missing from the final NRC draft.

“There has been a huge change in the cultural and linguistic identity of some areas due to illegal immigration, resulting in an adverse impact on local people’s livelihood and employment. We will expeditiously complete the National Register of Citizens process in these areas on priority. In future, we will implement the NRC in a phased manner in other pas of the country,” the manifesto said.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, which has triggered immense controversy, aims to provide citizenship to migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who are of Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, Jain and Parsi extraction. In its manifesto, the saffron party said that they are ‘committed to the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Bill for the protection of individuals of religious minority communities from neighbouring countries escaping persecution.’

During his speech, Rajnath Singh also said that the party would ensure the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament with utmost respect to every state’s cultural values. The manifesto added that BJP ‘will make all efforts to clarify the issues to the sections of population from the Northeastern states who have expressed apprehensions regarding the legislation.’

These clarifications come in the light of the BJP’s coalition partner in Assam, the Asom Gana Parishad, opposing the bill as it considers it against the cultural and linguistic identity of the people of Assam. Heading into a crucial election, BJP would be looking to keep their allies together.

The Lok Sabha 2019 elections would be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes would be held on May 23.