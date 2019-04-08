From ‘Jumla’ to ‘maafinama’, BJP manifesto draws mixed reactions — Who said what

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh released BJP manifesto (Sankalp Patra) for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (PTI)

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto underlining what it will do if voted back to power for the next five years. The ruling party listed out 75 resolutions that it has committed to fulfil by 2022. But some of its promises, such as abrogation of article 370 that gives special power to Kashmir have riled up the Opposition with some of them calling the ‘Sankalp Patra’ a ‘Jumla Patra’.

Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief warned the Centre against the scrapping of special status that gives special power to the state. “Jammu and Kashmir has already been sitting on gunpowder. If this (abrogation of article 370 and 35A) happens then not only Kashmir but the country and the region will burn. So I appeal to BJP that please stop playing with fire.”

Ahmed Patel

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that the BJP has simply copy-pasted its 2014 manifesto and changed all previous deadlines from 2019 to 2022, 2032, 2047, 2097. “Luckily they didn’t shift any deadlines to the next century. The difference between BJP manifesto and Congress manifesto can be seen firstly from the cover page. Ours has a crowd of people, and BJP manifesto has the face of just one man. Instead of a manifesto, BJP should have come out with a ‘maafinama’,” he said in a tweet.

Omar Abdullah

National Conference chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said: “Recently J&K Governor claimed there was no threat to Art 370 & 35-A and that parties like mine were only using them to drum up fear in the elections. I hope his colleagues in the BJP send him a copy of their manifesto.” Earlier, Abdullah too had fired a warning shot saying the Centre should not compare J&K with any other state and article 370 can’t be scrapped.

Sitaram Yechury

CPI General Secretary Sitaram Yechury called the BJP ‘Sankalp Patra’ a set of bluffs. “A fresh set of Jumlas (bluffs) is unleashed upon India. But the People will never forget the disaster that this Modi government has unleashed on their lives and livelihoods in the past five years. No fresh set of tamashas can hide the truth. The BJP’s latest set of announcements is another round of Jumlas. It was the same in 2014, and People have seen through their PR and spin. The time to vote out this government is now,” Yechuri said.

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal too called the manifesto a bluff that no one would belive. He said: “BJP unveils a fresh set of jumlas without telling the country what is the fate of its 2014 jumlas. Modi-Shah don’t have the courage to speak on why demonetisation was done? What happened to two crore jobs? Why were farmers pushed towards destruction?”

Referring to the previous manifesto which had talked about statehood for the national capital, Kejriwal said: “Modi Sir, you have promised statehood for Delhi in 2014. But you did not do it. Now you have even removed it from your manifesto. This is cheating with the people of Delhi. It means you lie in your manifesto. So how would people believe in your other promises?”

Farooq Abdullah

Senior NC leader Farooq Abdullah said: “Will we be sleeping when they bring (people) from outside and settle here? We will fight it. How will they remove 370? If they do it, we will be free from them. Let them do it, we will see. I will see who is ready to hold their flag here. Don’t do such things that break our hearts. Try joining the hearts, not breaking them.

What BJP manifesto says on article 370

“We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370. We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir.”