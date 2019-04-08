BJP manifesto 2019: Rajnath Singh says ‘Sankalp Patra’ is a vision document, lists expectations of 130 crore Indians

By: | Updated: April 8, 2019 1:30 PM

The saffron party would ensure the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament with utmost respect to every state's cultural values, Singh said.

BJP manifesto 2019: Rajnath Singh says ‘Sankalp Patra’ is a vision document, lists expectations of 130 crore Indians (ANI Image)

Calling the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls a “vision document”, head of the party’s manifesto committee Rajnath Singh on Monday said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fully committed on nationalism and zero tolerance towards terrorism. The BJP manifesto was released by Modi on Monday in the presence of the party’s top brass. “Our ‘Sankalp Patra’ is a vision document that lists the expectations of 130 crore Indians,” Singh said.

“We are fully committed on nationalism and zero tolerance towards terrorism,” the Union home minister added. He said the BJP was committed towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the country and all alternative options will be explored for the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in the most conducive manner. The saffron party would ensure the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament with utmost respect to every state’s cultural values, Singh said.

For rural development, the BJP promised to spend Rs 25 lakh crore in the next five years. “Will give Rs 6,000 yearly income support to farmers and pension to small and marginal farmers above 60 years of age,” Singh said.

