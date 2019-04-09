BJP Manifesto 2019: Rahul Gandhi calls saffron party’s ‘sankalpa patra’ voice of an ‘isolated man’

Rahul Gandhi

A day after the BJP released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi slammed the saffron party’s ‘sankalpa patra’, calling it ‘a voice of an isolated man’ and ‘short-sighted’. He said that the Congress manifesto, on the other hand, is ‘a voice of a million Indian people’.

“The Congress manifesto was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people it is wise and powerful. The BJP Manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short-sighted and arrogant”, the Congress president tweeted on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, BJP released its manifesto days before Lok Sabha election begin on April 11. In its manifesto, the ruling party promised implementation of NRC in different parts of the country with the aim to push out infiltrators and zero tolerance to terror. The party also reiterated its earlier stand on scrapping Article 370 and Article 35A, dealing with Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, among others.

Soon after the BJP manifesto was released, the Congress called the BJP’s election manifesto a “Jhansa Patra” (deception document) and a “bubble of lies”, saying it would have been better had BJP issued a “maafinama” instead of the manifesto.

While the BJP manifesto title, ‘Sankalpit Bharat, Sashakt Bharat’ was released on Monday, the Congress had released its manifesto titled ‘Hum Nibhayenge’ last week.

Both BJP and Congress in their manifestos have promised a number of steps in sectors right from healthcare to national security to education.

BJP, in its manifesto, made national security its top priority. The manifesto focusses on a zero-tolerance tolerance towards terrorism, strengthening the armed forces. The party also said the security forces would continue to get a free hand in fighting terrorism. On the other hand, Congress promised deployment of specialist battalions, recruitment of additional personnel and re-formation of the national security advisory board.

Even as Congress in its manifesto said that the failure of farm loan repayment will be considered as civil, and not a criminal offence, saffron party has promised to double the farmers’ income by 2022