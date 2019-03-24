BJP drops union minister SS Ahluwalia from Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat

BJP has replaced union minister SS Ahluwalia from Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat.

BJP Lok Sabha Candidates List: In a major reshuffle in West Bengal Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party announced that its youth leader Raju Singh Bisht be party candidate from Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal. Darjeeling seat is represented by union minister for electronics and information technology who has not yet been named from any other Lok Sabha seat.

“Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha and Gorkha Liberation Front have announced their support for the party at its headquarter in New Delhi,” the party said in a statement, adding that its youth leader Raju Singh Bisht will be the party candidate from the seat.

“Both these parties have pledged their support for the BJP and BJP candidate from Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat and have pledged to work ensure the third consecutive victory for the party from Darjeeling seat,” said the BJP.

It is not yet clear that whether the party will field the Sikh leader from any other seat. SS Ahluwalia is only BJP minister in the Modi cabinet who has not used the prefix ‘Chowkidar’ before his name in social media profile.

Prime Minister has launched ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon’ (I’m a watchman too) campaign in response to attacks by the opposition Congress party that has questioned his role in Rafale fighter jet deal with France. Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign has received massive response from his cabinet and party colleagues with almost all key leaders adding the prefix ‘Chowkidar’ in their social media profile.

Mr Ahluwalia also courted controversy when made the statement that the purpose of Balakot bombing was not inflict casualties but to send a message to Pakistan. The opposition parties have criticised the government for politicising the issue and not taking the country into the confidence. Senior Congress leaders have also question the government, seeking proof from the government to back its claim on the success of airstrikes.

A four times Rajya Sabha member, SS Ahluwalia has held important portfolios in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, including minister of state for parliamentary affairs and later as minister of state for agriculture and farmer’s welfare. In May 2018, he was shifted to ministry of electronics and information technology under cabinet minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Before joining BJP, SS Ahluwalia was in the Congress and served as minister of state in PV Narsimha Rao government.