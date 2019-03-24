BJP drops union minister SS Ahluwalia from Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat

By: | Published: March 24, 2019 11:50 PM

BJP Lok Sabha List: The party Sunday replaced SS Ahluwalia from Darjeeling seat. Ahluwalia is one of the few BJP leaders that have not added the prefix 'Chowkidar' to their social media handles.

SS Ahluwalia, Darjeeling Lok Sabha Seat, Lok Sabha Election, Raju Singh Bisht, Chowkidar, Main Bhi ChowkidarBJP has replaced union minister SS Ahluwalia from Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat.

BJP Lok Sabha Candidates List: In a major reshuffle in West Bengal Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party announced that its youth leader Raju Singh Bisht be party candidate from Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal. Darjeeling seat is represented by union minister for electronics and information technology who has not yet been named from any other Lok Sabha seat.

“Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha and Gorkha Liberation Front have announced their support for the party at its headquarter in New Delhi,” the party said in a statement, adding that its youth leader Raju Singh Bisht will be the party candidate from the seat.

“Both these parties have pledged their support for the BJP and BJP candidate from Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat and have pledged to work ensure the third consecutive victory for the party from Darjeeling seat,” said the BJP.

It is not yet clear that whether the party will field the Sikh leader from any other seat. SS Ahluwalia is only BJP minister in the Modi cabinet who has not used the prefix ‘Chowkidar’ before his name in social media profile.

Prime Minister has launched ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon’ (I’m a watchman too) campaign in response to attacks by the opposition Congress party that has questioned his role in Rafale fighter jet deal with France. Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign has received massive response from his cabinet and party colleagues with almost all key leaders adding the prefix ‘Chowkidar’ in their social media profile.

Mr Ahluwalia also courted controversy when made the statement that the purpose of Balakot bombing was not inflict casualties but to send a message to Pakistan. The opposition parties have criticised the government for politicising the issue and not taking the country into the confidence. Senior Congress leaders have also question the government, seeking proof from the government to back its claim on the success of airstrikes.

A four times Rajya Sabha member, SS Ahluwalia has held important portfolios in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, including minister of state for parliamentary affairs and later as minister of state for agriculture and farmer’s welfare. In May 2018, he was shifted to ministry of electronics and information technology under cabinet minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Before joining BJP, SS Ahluwalia was in the Congress and served as minister of state in PV Narsimha Rao government.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. BJP drops union minister SS Ahluwalia from Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition