Lok Sabha elections 2019: Murli Manohar Joshi not in BJP list of 40 candidates, seats swapped for Maneka and Varun Gandhi

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released another list of 40 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, drawing to close speculation around a ticket for former party chief Murli Manohar Joshi. The BJP has denied a ticket to the party veteran from Kanpur, a seat he won after vacating Varanasi for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In another significant move, the BJP has exchanged the seats of Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi. Maneka Gandhi will contest from Sultanpur and Varun Gandhi will fight from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. Satyadev Pachauri will contest for BJP from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Virendra Singh Mast will fight from Ballia.

BJP has fielded Manoj Sinha from Ghazipur, a seat he had won in 2014. UP government ministers Rita Bahuguna Joshi will contest from Allahabad.

This time, the saffron party has not given the ticket to veterans like L K Advani, B C Khanduri and Kalraj Mishra among others. Actor-politician Jaya Prada has been fielded from Rampur. UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey has been renominated from Chandauli. The BJP also announced its 10 candidates from West Bengal.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ajay Agarwal who lost to Sonia Gandhi in Raebareli in the last elections has demanded the ticket. It has been reported that Agarwal wrote a letter saying the party will face the wrath of the traders’ community if he is not fielded again.