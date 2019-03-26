Lok Sabha elections 2019: Murli Manohar Joshi not in BJP list of 40 candidates, seats swapped for Maneka and Varun Gandhi

By: | Updated: March 26, 2019 8:05 PM

The BJP has exchanged the seats of Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi. Maneka Gandhi will contest from Sultanpur and Varun Gandhi will fight from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.

lok sabha elections, lok sabha polls, elections 2019, Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi, bjp, bjp candidate list, candidate listManeka Gandhi will contest from Sultanpur and Varun Gandhi will fight from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. (IE)

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released another list of 40 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, drawing to close speculation around a ticket for former party chief Murli Manohar Joshi. The BJP has denied a ticket to the party veteran from Kanpur, a seat he won after vacating Varanasi for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In another significant move, the BJP has exchanged the seats of Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi. Maneka Gandhi will contest from Sultanpur and Varun Gandhi will fight from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. Satyadev Pachauri will contest for BJP from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Virendra Singh Mast will fight from Ballia.

BJP has fielded Manoj Sinha from Ghazipur, a seat he had won in 2014. UP government ministers Rita Bahuguna Joshi will contest from Allahabad.

This time, the saffron party has not given the ticket to veterans like L K Advani, B C Khanduri and Kalraj Mishra among others. Actor-politician Jaya Prada has been fielded from Rampur. UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey has been renominated from Chandauli. The BJP also announced its 10 candidates from West Bengal.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ajay Agarwal who lost to Sonia Gandhi in Raebareli in the last elections has demanded the ticket. It has been reported that Agarwal wrote a letter saying the party will face the wrath of the traders’ community if he is not fielded again.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha elections 2019: Murli Manohar Joshi not in BJP list of 40 candidates, seats swapped for Maneka and Varun Gandhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition