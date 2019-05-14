BJP leader moves Delhi HC over Kamal Haasan’s comments, urges directions to EC for appropriate action

On Monday. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi also tweeted criticising Haasan's remark.

Days after Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan stirred up a controversy with his remarks that independent India’s first terrorist was a Hindu, BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay has moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Election commission to take appropriate action against the actor-director. On Sunday, while referring to Nathuram Godse’s assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, he called the former “free India’s first terrorist”.

Addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu’s Aravakurichi on Sunday evening, Haasan said he was among those proud Indians who want to see an India with equality and the country where “three colours” in the tricolor “remained intact.”

“I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India’s first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (terrorism, apparently) starts,” he added.

While the BJP has slammed his comments, Tamil Nadu minister K T Rajendra Bhalaji said that the MNM chief’s “tongue should be cut off” for such comments. Reacting to his statement, MNM sought his resignation saying that comments hinted at the minister’s lack of political ethics.

“As the elected representative of the people and the minister for milk and dairy development, Mr Rajendra Bhalaji has broken the promise he made when he took oath as a minister. So he must be removed from his post immediately,” MNM general secretary A Arunachalam said in a statement.

On Monday. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi also tweeted criticising Haasan’s remark. “Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artist. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Godse was a terrorist, why would you specify ‘Hindu’? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes?”

