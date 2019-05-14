BJP leader moves Delhi HC over Kamal Haasan’s comments, urges directions to EC for appropriate action

Days after Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan stirred up a controversy with his remarks that independent India's first terrorist was a Hindu, BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay has moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Election commission to take appropriate action against the actor-director. On Sunday, while referring to Nathuram Godse's assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, he called the former "free India's first terrorist". Addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu's Aravakurichi on Sunday evening, Haasan said he was among those proud Indians who want to see an India with equality and the country where \u201cthree colours\u201d in the tricolor \u201cremained intact.\u201d \u201cI am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India\u2019s first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (terrorism, apparently) starts,\u201d he added. While the BJP has slammed his comments, Tamil Nadu minister K T Rajendra Bhalaji said that the MNM chief's "tongue should be cut off" for such comments. Reacting to his statement, MNM sought his resignation saying that comments hinted at the minister's lack of political ethics. Also read:\u00a0WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi greets Modi supporters with handshakes, says \u2018aap apni jagah, main meri\u2019 "As the elected representative of the people and the minister for milk and dairy development, Mr Rajendra Bhalaji has broken the promise he made when he took oath as a minister. So he must be removed from his post immediately," MNM general secretary A Arunachalam said in a statement. On Monday. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi also tweeted criticising Haasan's remark. \u201cDear Kamal sir, you are a great artist. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Godse was a terrorist, why would you specify \u2018Hindu\u2019? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes?"