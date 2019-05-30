PM Modi swearing-in today: BJP invites families of over 50 BJP workers killed in political violence in West Bengal – check full list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has invited the family members over 50 party workers who lost their lives in incidents of political violence in Trinamool Congress-ruled Mamata Banerjee to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government. According to the BJP, all the special guests from West Bengal will reach Delhi by Rajdhani Express on Thursday morning. The BJP has claimed that 54 of its party workers were killed in the incidents of political violence that were orchestrated by Mamata Banerjee supporters.

BJP’s Bengal unit secretary Tushar Kanti Ghosh informed that relatives of three workers — Sishupal Sahish, Trilochan Mahato and Dulal Kumar who were killed in Purulia district are among those going to New Delhi. All the guests are scheduled to come back on May 31.

All the invitees who gathered at the Howrah railway station on Wednesday evening to board the train slammed the Trinamool Congress for widespread violence in the state. Family members said that they are going to Delhi for the swearing-in ceremony and request the Prime Minister to bring the culprits to book.

“My son was killed by the police and no one has been punished yet. It is a great opportunity for us to be able to meet the Prime Minister. We will demand CBI inquiry into our son’s death. We want the offenders to be punished,” father of deceased BJP worker Tapas Barman said. Barman was one of the two BJP youth wing workers in north Dinajpur district who were allegedly shot dead by police.

This moment of glory and pride for “BJP-Paschim Banga” has been made possible by the heroic sacrifices of our brave “Karyakarta Martyrs”.

Let us solemnly remember our fallen heroes with heart felt gratitude. pic.twitter.com/HZlsVDPiwU — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) May 29, 2019



A youth from Nadia district said that they want PM Modi to ensure strictest of action so that no one else has to lose their father or brother anymore.

The invitation extended to these families by the BJP is seen as a message to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that the saffron party is planning reaching out to the locals ahead of 2021 assembly elections. During the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections campaign, Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and scores of the saffron party leaders highlighted the issue of political violence in West Bengal. As a result, the BJP pulled off a stunning performance in the state, taking its tally to 18 from two in 2014. The TMC won 22 seats, 12 less than its 2014 tally of 34.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has said that she will not attend the swearing-in ceremony in Delhi, alleging that the BJP was using the occasion to score political points.

“The oath-taking ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party which uses it as an opportunity to score political points,” Banerjee said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Taking exception to the BJP’s claim that 54 of its workers had been killed in political violence in West Bengal, Banerjee said, “This is completely untrue. There have been no political murders in Bengal. These deaths may have occurred due to personal enmity, family quarrels and other disputes; nothing related to politics. There is no such record with us. So, I am sorry, Narendra Modi ji, this has compelled me not to attend the ceremony.”

Banerjee’s remark came after media reports said that over 50 family members of deceased BJP workers in West Bengal had been invited for the oath-taking ceremony.