BJP has fielded a Sikh, will avenge 2014 defeat in Amritsar: Hardeep Puri

Excited about contesting his first election from this holy town, Union minister Hardeep Puri says the BJP will avenge its 2014 defeat as it has fielded a Sikh candidate and there is a "definite consolidation" of the community's votes. The diplomat-turned-politician, a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, said Amritsar missed an opportunity in 2014 by electing Congress' Captain Amarinder Singh, who didn't show up for three years despite being its MP. In a high profile contest in 2014, Amarinder Singh defeated BJP heavyweight Arun Jaitley by more than one lakh votes in Amritsar, famed as the Golden Temple town. He resigned in 2017 after being elected chief minister of Punjab. \u201cIn 2014, there was the expectation that Modiji would become the prime minister. look at the opportunity Amritsar missed? Everywhere I go, people tell me they made a serious mistake by electing Captain Amarinder Singh, who didn't show up in Amritsar,\u201d Puri told PTI in an interview. Declaring that the party will \u201cavenge\u201d its 2014 defeat, Puri said there is strong anti-incumbency against the Congress government in the state. Replying to a question on how the BJP's perception as a Hindutva party will play out in Sikh-dominated Amritsar, Puri said, \u201dThe BJP is for all communities. and I am the Sikh face.The party has fielded a Sikh candidate and there is a definite consolidation of the votes of the Sikh community. The situation is very much in our favour.\u201d Singh, the minister of state for Housing and Urban Affairs, said Sikhs are patriotic and advocacies for development. They connect with Prime Minister Modi, he added, emphasising that the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Amritsar is different from 2014