BJP files complaint against Arvind Kejriwal’s wife for allegedly having two voter IDs

By: |
Published: April 29, 2019 7:30:45 PM

Khuranna has sought directions to the Delhi police to investigate offences under sections 17 and 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, besides other sections.

BJP, complaint, Arvind Kejriwal, voter IDs, Lok Sabha, election 2019, Lok Sabha election, Lok Sabha polls, election newsArvind Kejriwal

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khuranna Monday filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal before a Delhi court for allegedly having two voter identity cards. While one identity card is from Uttra Pradesh’s Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency, the another is from Chandni Chowk, Khuranna alleged in his petition.

The complainant alleged, “In complete disregard to the electoral processes and norms and in order to wrongfully give advantage to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in which her husband is the national convener, the accused is deliberately and intentionally maintaining her name in the electoral roll at two different places.”

Khuranna has sought directions to the Delhi police to investigate offences under sections 17 and 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, besides other sections. Section 17 of the RPA provides that no person is entitled to be enrolled as a voter in more than one constituency and its violation is a criminal offence punishable with maximum one year imprisonment.

Section 31 of the Act makes false declaration in the matter of inclusion or exclusion of voter rolls punishable with up to one year in prison.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. BJP files complaint against Arvind Kejriwal’s wife for allegedly having two voter IDs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition