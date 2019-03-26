BJP expels UP leader who called PM ‘Prachar Mantri’, referred to Modi-Shah as ‘Gujarati thugs’

BJP leader IP Singh expelled for calling party leadership Gujarati thugs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled a senior leader from Uttar Pradesh after he dubbed the party leadership as ‘Gujarati thugs’, a reference to PM Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah who hail from Gujarat. IP Singh, the leader in question, also asked if the BJP has chosen a pradhan mantri (Prime Minister) or a prachar mantri (advertisement minister).

The remarks make by its Lucknow-based leader didn’t go down well the party’s state unit leadership and he was expelled from the party with immediate effect. “IP Singh has been expelled from the party for six years on directions of the BJP state president,” a party release said on Monday.

While attacking the BJP, Singh also hailed Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav’s candidature from Azamgarh. He even offered his residence to him to use it as his office for poll campaign. Singh is a local of Azamgarh.

“Have we elected a Prime Minister or prachar mantri? Does the Prime Minister of a country looks good selling t-shirt and tea cup on his official twitter handle? The BJP was a party known for its ideology. But now it has become a miss call party,” the former BJP spokesperson said in a tweet.

दो गुजराती ठग मोदी और अमित शाह भाजपा को डुबाने करने की मुहिम को आगे बढ़ा रहे है।

हिन्दी भाषी राज्यों की जनता अब इनके मोहफास में आने वाली नही है। भाजपा की जगह गुजरात की पार्टी हो गई है। जनता पांच

साल का हिसाब चाहती है। pic.twitter.com/ixzO4Fgcix — उसूलदार IP Singh (@ipsinghbjp) March 26, 2019



His Twitter name carries a prefix ‘usuldaar’ in Hindi which means he is a man of principles. The party’s decision to expel Singh invited a sharp criticism from him. Singh said that he comes a kashatriya family and two Gujaratis (PM Modi and Amit Shah) have been “making a fool” out of people of the Hindi heartland.

He also questioned the developments claims made by Modi and Shah in Gujarat and noted that Uttar Pradesh is six times bigger than Gujarat with an economy of Rs 5 lakh crore against the western state’s 1.15 lakh crore.