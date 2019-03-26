BJP expels UP leader who called PM ‘Prachar Mantri’, referred to Modi-Shah as ‘Gujarati thugs’

By: | Published: March 26, 2019 1:38 PM

IP Singh also hailed Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav's candidature from Azamgarh. He even offered his residence to him to use it as his office for poll campaign. Singh is a local of Azamgarh.

BJP leader IP Singh expelled for calling party leadership Gujarati thugs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled a senior leader from Uttar Pradesh after he dubbed the party leadership as ‘Gujarati thugs’, a reference to PM Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah who hail from Gujarat. IP Singh, the leader in question, also asked if the BJP has chosen a pradhan mantri (Prime Minister) or a prachar mantri (advertisement minister).

The remarks make by its Lucknow-based leader didn’t go down well the party’s state unit leadership and he was expelled from the party with immediate effect. “IP Singh has been expelled from the party for six years on directions of the BJP state president,” a party release said on Monday.

While attacking the BJP, Singh also hailed Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav’s candidature from Azamgarh. He even offered his residence to him to use it as his office for poll campaign. Singh is a local of Azamgarh.

“Have we elected a Prime Minister or prachar mantri? Does the Prime Minister of a country looks good selling t-shirt and tea cup on his official twitter handle? The BJP was a party known for its ideology. But now it has become a miss call party,” the former BJP spokesperson said in a tweet.


His Twitter name carries a prefix ‘usuldaar’ in Hindi which means he is a man of principles. The party’s decision to expel Singh invited a sharp criticism from him. Singh said that he comes a kashatriya family and two Gujaratis (PM Modi and Amit Shah) have been “making a fool” out of people of the Hindi heartland.

He also questioned the developments claims made by Modi and Shah in Gujarat and noted that Uttar Pradesh is six times bigger than Gujarat with an economy of Rs 5 lakh crore against the western state’s 1.15 lakh crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. BJP expels UP leader who called PM ‘Prachar Mantri’, referred to Modi-Shah as ‘Gujarati thugs’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition