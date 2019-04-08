BJP election manifesto 2019 high on Kashmir content, talks tough on Article 35A and Article 370

The BJP released its manifesto today. (PTI photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has toughened its stance on Kashmir, with the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha election unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today linking Article 35A and Article 370 as a hindrance to national security and development of Jammu and Kashmir. With the BJP entering the fray this election with national security as its biggest plank, Kashmir features high on the party’s agenda. The manifesto, titled the ‘Sankalp Patra’ makes it clear where it stands on the contentious issues of Article 370 and Article 35A.

The party has unambiguously stated its commitment to abrogate Article 35A and Article 370 of the Constitution. The saffron party is of the opinion that Article 35A is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir. While pointing out that Article 35 A hampers the development of the state, it referred to Kashmiri Pandits and promised their safe return to the state.

Apart from Article 35A, the BJP has also promised annulment of Article 370. While Article 35A was included in the Constitution in 1954, giving special rights to people of the state, Article 370 gives special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. The matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

What is Article 35A?

Article 35A stems from Article 370 and was introduced in 1954 through a Presidential Order. The article is unique as it does not appear in the Constitution’s main body. It gives right to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to define the state’s permanent residents as well as their special rights and privileges.

It proscribes non-permanent residents from settling in Jammu and Kashmir permanently, as also acquiring land, buying immovable property, applying for government jobs among others. The article not only bars companies to hire non-residents from the state but also denies any property right to women who marry men from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

What is Article 370?

Article 370 gives special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, granting autonomy to the state. The article has also states that provisions of Article 238, that was deleted from the constitution in 1956 when states were recognised will not be applied for Jammu and Kashmir. Under this article, the Centre cannot reduce or increase the borders of the state.

Which parties are opposed to BJP’s stand?

Most regional parties like PDP and National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir have opposed the BJP-led government’s move to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A. Recently, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that Jammu and Kashmir’s ties with India will end if Article 370 and Article 35A are lifted. She was replying to BJP president Amit Shah’s statement during an interview in which he had said that removing both these articles can resolve the Kashmir problem.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah had also said that if Article 35A and 370 are temporary, then Jammu and Kashmir being part of India is also “temporary”. He had also backed his son and party president Omar Abdullah’s statement that the party will seek restoration of terms of Jammu and Kashmir accession, as also provisions of ‘Sadr-e-Riyasat’ and prime minister positions.