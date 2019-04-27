BJP demands action against Mamata Banerjee for asking TMC workers to resort to violence to win

Published: April 27, 2019 10:08:59 AM

BJP has also demanded from the Election Commission to deploy Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal for the remaining phases in the state following violence in the third phase.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the Election Commission to take action against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for violating the model code of conduct. According to a report in The Indian Express, the BJP has alleged that Banerjee violated the poll code by asking Trinamool Congress workers to resort to violence to ensure victory for her party candidates in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

It said that the BJP has written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal seeking action against Banerjee. In its letter, the saffron party said that Trinamool Congress chief during a rally in Birbhum instigated her party workers by asking them to take the course of violence to win.

“In a rally at Suri in Birbhum on Thursday, Banerjee had advised her followers to conduct elections with intimidation and threats. This was a serious violation of MCC, where the Chief Minister of the state and TMC chairperson was instigating her party workers to take the course of violence in the election,” the letter by the BJP stated.

Joy Prakash Majumdar, BJP WB unit vice-president said that the way Mamata Banerjee has asked her party workers to win elections by threat and intimidation, it is a clear violation of MCC.

“We want prompt action against her,” he said.

In West Bengal, there is a direct contest between the ruling TMC and the BJP. The Left and Congress are the other players but they have a minimal presence in the eastern state. Several top BJP leaders including its president Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi have been addressing rallies in the state to woo the voters. The BJP has gained significantly in the state especially after the local body polls. The BJP has set a target of winning at least 22 seats out of 42 in the state. The TMC, on the other hand, has been attacking the Modi and Shah alleging they are a threat to democracy.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also demanded from the Election Commission to deploy Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the state for the remaining phases in the state following violence in the third phase. It said that Wednesday’s attack on lawyers by the state police at Howrah District Court was an example of the miserable condition of law and order situation in West Bengal.

