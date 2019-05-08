BJP demands action against AIMIM MLA, party workers for “attempting to orchestrate a communal problem”

Hyderabad | Published: May 8, 2019 12:10:44 AM

BJPs demands include registering a case against MLA Pasha Quadri and other AIMIM leaders.

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief, Amit Shah, Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, Telangana,(PTI)

Alleging that police adopted a discriminatory attitude against its leaders during a recent clash between two groups here, the BJP Tuesday demanded that action be taken against AIMIM MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri and his party workers for “attempting to orchestrate a communal problem.”

The party also sought an apology from police commissioner for his alleged rude behaviour towards its MLA Raja Singh.

The issue is related to a clash between two communities over setting up of a shed on a land where a place of worship was demolished, according to police.

Tension prevailed in the Amberpet area Sunday night after members of the two communities pelted stones at each other following arguments over the “disputed” land where the place of worship was demolished by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for road widening Wednesday last.

“The discriminatory nature of the police is amply evident.

It is in this context the BJP seeks your intervention in initiating action against the AIMIM workers including the MLA, for their overt attempt to orchestrate communal problem in Amberpet,” BJP said in a memorandum submitted to Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali.

“We also request you to initiate appropriate action against the police officials for their high-handedness on the local people of Amberpet and on Raja Singh (BJP MLA),” it said.

Police on May 5 behaved as though their primary and ultimate duty was to protect AIMIM people, it alleged.

The Commissioner of Police needs to apologise for his “rude and unruly behavior” towards Raja Singh, it added.

