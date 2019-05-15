BJP crossed majority mark in phase 6, tally to go beyond 300 seats in final phase: Amit Shah

By: |
Published: May 15, 2019 3:06:53 PM

The Congress, the main opposition party, had won only 44 seats in 2014, less than the minimum 10 per cent of seats a party needs to win to claim the post of the leader of opposition in the LoK Sabha.

Mocking the proposed meeting of opposition leaders and the move by some regional parties like TRS to form a federal front, Shah said such meetings do not affect the BJP whose seats, he added, are not going to come down.

BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday enthused confidence that his party has already crossed the majority mark after sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls and took a swipe at opposition parties over their proposed meeting, saying they may meet to elect a leader of opposition. “I am fully confident that the BJP after fifth and sixth phase of the elections has crossed the majority figure. It is going to cross 300 after the seventh phase,” he told a press conference here. The seventh and last phase of the elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats is due on May 19. A party needs to win 272 seats for a simple majority.

Mocking the proposed meeting of opposition leaders and the move by some regional parties like TRS to form a federal front, Shah said such meetings do not affect the BJP whose seats, he added, are not going to come down. They may meet to elect a leader of the opposition, he said, adding that results even this time may not give any party enough number of seats to elect a leader of the opposition from its ranks.

The Congress, the main opposition party, had won only 44 seats in 2014, less than the minimum 10 per cent of seats a party needs to win to claim the post of the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.

