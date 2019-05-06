BJP, CPI(M) accuse TMC of instigating violence during LS polls

By: |
Kolkata | Published: May 6, 2019

Opposition parties in West Bengal accused the Trinamool Congress of letting loose violence during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state on Monday.

Opposition parties in West Bengal accused the Trinamool Congress of letting loose violence during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state on Monday, and demanded repoll in various booths across seven constituences.

“We demand repoll in most of the booths. The way TMC has used goons and state police to rig the elections is condemnable. It is afraid of defeat, that is why the party has unleashed such unprecedented violence,” BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

The CPI(M) alleged that violence had become the hallmark of Bengal during polls.

“We don’t understand what is the Election Commission doing? Why has it failed to take strict action against those who have complaints against them,” CPI(M) politburo member Mohammed Salim said.

The Trinamool Congress, however, blamed the BJP and the CPI(M) of instigating violence during the elections.

“The BJP and the CPI(M) beat up our workers during the polls. The people of Bengal will reject these divisive forces,” TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.

At least 12 people, including five journalists were injured in clashes between TMC and BJP workers at different places on Monday, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab told reporters here.

A total 73.97 per cent of the 1,16,91,889-strong electorate cast their votes in seven parliamentary
constituencies in West Bengal till 5 pm in the fifth phase.

The incidents were reported from Bangaon (SC), Barrackpore, Hooghly and Howrah constituencies, an official said.

