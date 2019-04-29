BJP candidate Sunny Deol files nomination from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat

By: |
Chandigarh | Published: April 29, 2019 1:08:24 PM

Sporting a navy blue turban and blue shirt, the 62-year-old Deol offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple on Monday morning.He also offered prayers at the Durgiana Temple.

sunny deol, sunny deol bjp, sunny deol gurdaspur, gurdaspur lok sabha(Image source: ANI)

Actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol Monday filed his nomination papers from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

After paying obeisance at the Golden Temple and Durgiana Temple in Amritsar in the morning, Deol filed his nomination in Gurdaspur.

Deol was accompanied by his brother and actor Bobby Deol.

Punjab BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Shwait Mailk, Haryana finance minister and party’s election incharge of Punjab Capt Abhimanyu and Akali leader Gurbachan Singh Babehali also accompanied Deol.

Deol will be addressing a rally at PUDA ground in Gurdaspur later in the day. Senior leadership of BJP and SAD will also be present in the rally.

In a tweet, veteran actor Dharmendra sought support of the people for the victory of his son Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur seat.

“We seek your support…Support us…it will be your victory. It (victory) will be of brothers of sisters of my Punjab. It (victory) will of India’s beautiful part of Gurdaspur,” Dharmendra tweeted.

Earlier in the morning, Deol paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar before filling his nomination papers.

Sporting a navy blue turban and blue shirt, the 62-year-old Deol offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple on Monday morning.He also offered prayers at the Durgiana Temple.

The BJP has fielded Sunny Deol, a Jat Sikh, from Gurdaspur constituency. Deol is pitted against sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar, AAP’s Peter Masih and PDA’s Lal Chand in electoral fight from Gurdaspur seat.

After filling his nomination papers, Deol will be addressing a rally at PDA ground in Gurdaspur. Senior leadership of the BJP and the SAD will also be present in the rally.

After the rally, he will leave for Mumbai for casting his vote.

Currently, the Gurdaspur constituency is represented by Congress MP Sunil Jakhar, who won the seat in the 2017 bypoll, which was necessitated after the death of Vinod Khanna in April that year.

The Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat had been represented by late actor Vinod Khanna for four-times–1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014.

Jakhar had defeated BJP candidate Swaran Salaria by a whopping margin of 1,93,219.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. BJP candidate Sunny Deol files nomination from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition