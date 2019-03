BJP candidate list 2019: Party announces names for six more Lok Sabha seats; Bhagwanth Rao against Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad

BJP had earlier released a list of 10 Lok Sabha candidates.

The BJP Saturday announced candidates for six more parliamentary constituencies in Telangana, fielding party leader Bhagwanth Rao against AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad.

The candidates announced on Saturday include Adilabad (ST) Soyam Babu Rao, Peddapalle (SC)- S Kumar, Zahirabad-Banala Laxma Reddy, Hyderabad-Bhagwanth Rao, Chevella- B Janardhan Reddy, Khammam-Vasudev Rao.

The nominee for one seat is yet to be announced.

Telangana goes to polls in the first phase on April 11.

Bhagwanth Rao has worked in the RSS and its student’s wing ABVP.

He took part in the agitation against Emergency and had served as incharge for BJP in different districts.

Rao has been leading the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti (which organizes Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Hyderabad) and Bhagyanagar Srirama Navami Utsava Samiti.

He contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad and secured 3.15 lakh votes against Owaisi.

Talking to PTI, he claimed his contest in Hyderabad “is a fight between nationalist forces and communal elements.”