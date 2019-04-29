BJP candidate for Bhopal Lok Sabha seat Pragya Thakur in tears during meeting with Uma Bharti

Published: April 29, 2019 6:40:35 PM

Bharti, who is not contesting the election but has won from Bhopal in the past, was seen consoling Pragya Thakur, who was seated in an SUV, wiping her tears. Thakur had gone to meet Bharti amid talk of a rift. While leaving, she broke down.

Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate for Bhopal Lok Sabha seat Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was in tears Monday, during an emotional meeting with Union minister Uma Bharti here. Bharti, who is not contesting the election but has won from Bhopal in the past, was seen consoling Pragya Thakur, who was seated in an SUV, wiping her tears. Thakur had gone to meet Bharti amid talk of a rift. While leaving, she broke down.

Bharti was seen wiping Pragya’s tears as the latter sat in her car crying, in presence of a large crowd and media personnel. After Thakur met her at her residence in Shyamla Hills area here, Bharti said Pragya’s victory was a certainty. “The day Didi Maa’s (as she called Thakur) candidature was announced, it was decided that the BJP will win with a huge margin,” Bharti told reporters with Thakur by her side.

“Whatever the party says, I will do. Those who are looking after Didi Maa’s election management, they will do as they say. I feel she won the election on day one. We are just fighting…to prove ourselves, seeking votes for her. She has already won,” she said. Thakur was also seen crying as Bharti came out to see her off. Bharti held her in embrace for some time and kissed her on forehead. She also touched Thakur’s feet. The BJP has fielded Thakur from Bhopal to take on Congress veteran Digvijay Singh.

