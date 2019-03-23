Lok Sabha election 2019: NDA announces Bihar candidates; BJP releases fifth list

The NDA in Bihar on Saturday announced the list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. While Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasas will contest from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, LJP parliamentary party leader Chirag Paswan will seek re-election from Jamui. The Patna Sahib seat was represented by rebel BJP leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha. The party has denied ticket to its Muslim face Shahnawaz Hussain who in 2014 unsuccessfully contested from Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat. The BJP also released list of 11 candidates from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala and Telangana.
The saffron party has fielded its firebrand leader Giriraj Singh from Begusarai. Singh had won from Nawada seat in 2014 and wanted to enter the fray once again from here. The Nawada seat has been given to the LJP. The LJP has given ticket to Chandan Kumar from Bawada.
As per the seat-sharing pact, the BJP and JD(U) are contesting from 17 seats each while the LJP has been given six seats.
The state will go to polls in seven different phases between April 11 and May 19.
Meanwhile, the Grand Alliance-led by Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD has also finalised the seat-sharing agreement. While the RJD will field 20 candidates, the Congress has been given nine seats to contests. The RLSP of Upendra Kushwaha will put up candidates in five seats, HAM of Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikashil Insan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahni of in 3 sets each. As per the pact, the RJD will give one seat out of its quota to CPI-ML.
BJP has named candidates for Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh in the fifth list released on Saturday.
The BJP has released fifth list of candidates for Lok Sabha election 2019. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha will contest again from Hazaribagh. BJP has declared candidates for 285 seats so far.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to contest Lok Sabha election from Anantnag seat; party won't field nominees from Udhampur, Jammu constituencies.
Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has reacted for the first time since the BJP denied him Lok Sabha election ticket from Patna Sahib. Venting out his ire on Twitter, the former Union Minister said 'every action has an equal and opposite reaction'. Shatrughan Sinha also slammed the BJP leadership for not giving ticket to LK Advani for the upcoming polls. Read more
After Tamil Nadu and Karnataka state units, the Congress' Kerala unit has also proposed party president Rahul Gandhi to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the region apart from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Read more
Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have finalised seat sharing deal in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While the Congress will contest on 24 seats, the NCP will field candidates in 20 seats in Maharashtra.
Former PM HD Devegowda will contest from Tumkur seat in Karnataka as the combined candidate of JDS and Congress.
The fourth list of candidates released by the BJP has names of 6 candidates from Telangana, 3 from UP and one each from Kerala and West Bengal
Bharatiya Janata Party has released names of three candidates from Uttar Pradesh. The party has named candidates for Kairana, Bulandshahr and Nagina seats. Pradeep Chaudhary has been fielded from Kairana, Dr. Yashwant from Nagina and Bhola Prasad from Bulandshahr Lok Sabha seat.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress general secretary Digijaya Singh will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal parliamentary constituency. Read more here
AICC General Secy Oommen Chandy says the party has requested Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha poll from Wayanad seat. "We're requesting Rahul Gandhi to contest from South India. We requested him to contest from Wayanad constituency. We hope decision will be positive. I've discussed it with the proposed candidate for Wayanad constituency and he welcomed it," Chandy said.
Addressing a rally in Bihar's Purnia, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that he is not scared of RSS and BJP.
BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday slammed Congress leader Sam Pitroda for his remark on IAF operation in Balakot. He said that the Congress president Rahul Gandhi should explain it to the nation- do you consider such heinous attack (Pulwama attack) a routine incident?
Congress leader Jitin Prasada said that reports claiming that he will soon join the BJP are only rumours. "The rumour is on. How can I comment on rumours? These are all rumours," he said. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
BJD MP from Kandhamal, Pratyusha Rajeswari Singh, joins BJP in presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
31. Patliputra Lok Sabha - Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP)32. Ara Lok Sabha - RK Singh (BJP)33. Buxar Lok Sabha - Ashwini Kumar Choubey (BJP)34. Sasaram Lok Sabha - Chhedi Paswan (BJP) 35. Karakat Lok Sabha - Mahabali Singh (JD-U)36. Jehanabad Lok Sabha - Chandeshwar Prasad (JD-U)37. Aurangabad Lok Sabha - Sushil Kumar Singh (BJP)38. Gaya Lok Sabha - Vijay Kumar Manjhi (JD-U)39. Nawada Lok Sabha seat - Chandan Kumar (LJP) 40. Jamui Lok Sabha - Chirag paswan (LJP)
21. Hajipur Lok Sabha - Pashupati Kumar Paras (LJP)22. Ujiyarpur Lok Sabha - Nityanand Rai (BJP)23. Samastipur Lok Sabha - Ramchandra Paswan (LJP)24. Begusarai Lok Sabha - Giriraj Singh (BJP)25. Khagaria Lok Sabha - LJP to announce name later 26. Bhagalpur Lok Sabha - Ajay Kumar Mandal (JD-U)27. Banka Lok Sabha - Giridhari Yadav (JDU)28. Munger Lok Sabha - Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh (JD-U)29. Nalanda Lok Sabha - Kaushlendra Kumar (JD-U)30. Patna Sahib Lok Sabha - Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP)
11. Katihar Lok Sabha - Dulal Chand Goswami (JD-U)12. Purnia Lok Sabha - Santosh Kumar Kushwaha (JD-U)13. Madhepura Lok Sabha - Dinesh Chandra Yadav (JD-U)14. Darbhanga: Gopal Thakur (BJP)15. Muzzafarpur Lok Sabha - Ajay Nishad (BJP)16. Vaishali Lok Sabha - Veena Devi (LJP)17. Gopalganj Lok Sabha - Alok Kumar Suman (JD-U)18. Siwan Lok Sabha seat - Kavita Singh (JD-U)19. Maharajganj: Janardan Singh Sigriwal (BJP)20. Saran: Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP)
1. Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha - Baidyanath Mahto (JD-U)2. Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha - Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP)3. Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha - Radha Mohan Singh (BJP)4. Seohar Lok Sabha - Rama Devi (BJP)5. Sitamarhi Lok Sabha - Varun Kumar (JD-U)6. Madhubani Lok Sabha - Ashok Kumar Yadav (BJP)7. Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha - Ram Preet Mandal (JD-U)8. Supaul Lok Sabha - Kamat (JD-U)9. Araria Lok Sabha - Pradeep Singh (BJP)10. Kishanganj Lok Sabha - Mahmood Ashraf (JD-U)
HAM chief and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi will contest from Gaya (reserved) and Upendra Prasad from Aurangabad. As per the seat-sharing pact, the HAM will contest from three seats.
Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Saturday said that reports claiming that he is in touch with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are just rumour. "How can I comment on rumours? These are all rumours," he said.
THe grand alliance on Friday also made it clear that former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union President Kanhaiya Kumar, who is contesting from Begusarai, will not be supported by its constituents.
The grand alliance led by RJD has given no seat to the CPI, CPI-M and NCP. Earlier, it was announced that these parties will contest the election in an agreement with the RJD and Congress.
The Grand Alliance og opposition parties in Bihar has announced a seat sharing pact. While the RJD of Lalu Prasad Yadav will contest from 20 seats, the Congress will put up nine candidates. The RLSP has been given 5 seats. Jitan Ram Manjhi and Mukesh Sahni's Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP) will contest from three seats each. The RJD will give one seat out of its quota to the Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist (CPI-ML).
Sitting MP from Madhubani Lok Sabha seat, Hukmdev Narayan Yadav, is unlikely to contest the election. He has expressed his unwillingness to contest the election. It is likely that BJP may field his son from here.
According to BJP leader JP Nadda, the party has finalised the candidates for the 17 Lok Sabha seats it will be contesting in Bihar and the names will be announced jointly with the allies.