Lok Sabha election 2019: NDA announces Bihar candidates; BJP releases fifth list

BJP fields Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat

The NDA in Bihar on Saturday announced the list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. While Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasas will contest from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, LJP parliamentary party leader Chirag Paswan will seek re-election from Jamui. The Patna Sahib seat was represented by rebel BJP leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha. The party has denied ticket to its Muslim face Shahnawaz Hussain who in 2014 unsuccessfully contested from Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat. The BJP also released list of 11 candidates from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala and Telangana.

The saffron party has fielded its firebrand leader Giriraj Singh from Begusarai. Singh had won from Nawada seat in 2014 and wanted to enter the fray once again from here. The Nawada seat has been given to the LJP. The LJP has given ticket to Chandan Kumar from Bawada.

As per the seat-sharing pact, the BJP and JD(U) are contesting from 17 seats each while the LJP has been given six seats.

The state will go to polls in seven different phases between April 11 and May 19.

Meanwhile, the Grand Alliance-led by Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD has also finalised the seat-sharing agreement. While the RJD will field 20 candidates, the Congress has been given nine seats to contests. The RLSP of Upendra Kushwaha will put up candidates in five seats, HAM of Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikashil Insan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahni of in 3 sets each. As per the pact, the RJD will give one seat out of its quota to CPI-ML.