BJP attacks Tejashwi Yadav over his tweets against PM Narendra Modi

April 18, 2019

The sharp attack from the BJP leader, who is also the party's in-charge for Bihar affairs, came after the state's former deputy chief minister posted tweets, alleging that Modi's OBC's credentials are "fake" and he had done nothing for backward castes.

BJP, Tejashwi Yadav, Narendra Modi, RJD leadership, Lalu Prasad, Bhupendra Yadav, Lok Sabha election 2019, OBCTaking a swipe at Tejashwi Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who has often voiced his anger at his party’s decisions, the BJP leader said they have been doing a drama.

The BJP Thursday accused RJD leadership of promoting dynasty and using politics for personal “enjoyment”, as it hit out at Tejashwi Yadav after he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s OBC credentials. BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav accused Tejashwi Yadav, son of Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad, of posting “arrogant, graceless and childish” tweets on the “advice” of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, whom he dubbed as the Bihar leader’s “friend, philosopher and guide”.

The sharp attack from the BJP leader, who is also the party’s in-charge for Bihar affairs, came after the state’s former deputy chief minister posted tweets, alleging that Modi’s OBC’s credentials are “fake” and he had done nothing for backward castes. Modi’s caste is categorised under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. Attacking the RJD, which draws its support from sections of OBC, especially Yadavs, Bhupendra Yadav said it had “betrayed” the cause of social justice ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia and challenged Tejashwi Yadav for a debate.

People of Bihar have rejected the RJD during the ongoing Lok Sabha election and will put a full stop to its politics when votes are counted on May 23, he said. Taking a swipe at Tejashwi Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who has often voiced his anger at his party’s decisions, the BJP leader said they have been doing a drama. There is rebellion within the RJD against its candidates at every seat, he said.

