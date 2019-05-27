BIMSTEC leaders to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony on May 30

BIMSTEC leaders will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony on May 30, ANI reported. The move\u00a0is in line with the government's focus on its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. BIMSTEC is a regional organization comprising seven member states lying in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal constituting a contiguous regional unity.\u00a0The organisation constitutes seven member states: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Thailand. Kyrgyz Republic President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth have also been invited to the ceremony.\u00a0Sooronbay is the current Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Jugnauth was the Chief Guest at this year's Pravasi Bhartiya Divas. Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister at 7 PM on Thursday. Last time, Prime Minister had invited SAARC leaders to his swearing-in ceremony. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won't be able to attend the swearing-in as she will be on a three-nation foreign visit. Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq will attend the oath-taking ceremony as the senior-most Cabinet member of the Bangladesh government. Hasina could not attend the previous swearing-in ceremony due to foreign visits even then. According to reports, Tamil stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have been invited for the swearing-in of Modi. (More details awaited)