BIMSTEC leaders to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony on May 30

By: |
Updated: May 27, 2019 7:22:57 PM

Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister at 7 PM on Thursday. Last time, Prime Minister had invited SAARC leaders to his swearing-in ceremony.

Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister at 7 PM on Thursday. (PTI)

BIMSTEC leaders will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony on May 30, ANI reported. The move is in line with the government’s focus on its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

BIMSTEC is a regional organization comprising seven member states lying in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal constituting a contiguous regional unity. The organisation constitutes seven member states: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Thailand.

Kyrgyz Republic President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth have also been invited to the ceremony. Sooronbay is the current Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Jugnauth was the Chief Guest at this year’s Pravasi Bhartiya Divas.

Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister at 7 PM on Thursday. Last time, Prime Minister had invited SAARC leaders to his swearing-in ceremony.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won’t be able to attend the swearing-in as she will be on a three-nation foreign visit. Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq will attend the oath-taking ceremony as the senior-most Cabinet member of the Bangladesh government.

Hasina could not attend the previous swearing-in ceremony due to foreign visits even then.

According to reports, Tamil stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have been invited for the swearing-in of Modi.

(More details awaited)

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. BIMSTEC leaders to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony on May 30
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition