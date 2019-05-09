Bikaner election result 2019: Arjun Ram Meghwal looks to retain crucial seat in Rajasthan

Published: May 9, 2019 11:58:16 AM

Bikaner Lok Sabha election result: The BJP has entrusted faith in Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to win Bikaner seat again. Can he repeat the 2014 success in 2019?

Bikaner result live, Arjun Ram Meghwal result news, Rajasthan lok sabha electionUnion Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. (File Photo/PTI)

Bikaner Lok Sabha election result: Bikaner is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies of Rajasthan that went to polls on May 6. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal represents this constituency in Lok Sabha. This time, while the BJP has fielded him from the constituency again, Congress has pitted Madangopal Meghwal in the fray while Shopat Ram is contesting from a CPI(M) ticket.

In the 2014 polls, Meghwal had defeated his nearest rival Shankar Pannu of the Congress by a margin of 3,08,079 votes. While he got 5,84,932 votes, his nearest rival polled 2,76,853. Meghwal received 62.84 percent of votes compared to Pannu’s 29.74. BJP saw its vote share go up by a staggering 19.92 percent while Congress’ went down by 9.74 per cent.

It is the same seat where actor Dharmendra contested from BJP ticket in 2004. He, however, did not contest in 2009, nor is he in the fray ths time as well. Taking the family tradition ahead, his son and actor Sunny Deol is contesting from Punjab’s Gurudaspur.

In 2004, Dharmendra defeated his nearest rival Rameshwar Lal Dudi of the Congress by the margin of 57,175 votes. While got 5,17, 802 votes, his nearest rival got 4,60,627 votes in the constituency. Arjan Ram of BSP bagged third position with 38,729 votes.

Bikaner has five Assembly eight Assembly segments which are Khajuwala, Bikaner West, Bikaner East, Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Dungargarh, Nokha and Anupgarh. Bikaner is one if Rajasthan’s famous tourist attractions. Among places to visit here include Junagar Fort, Laxmi Niwas Palace, Karni Mata Temple, Mukam Bishnoi Temple, Laxminath Temoe, Bhandasar Temple among others. Bikaner is located close nearly 330 km from state capital Jaipur.

As per the 2011 Census, the total population of Bikaner is 23.64 lakh. It has 3,81,203 number of voters. Of them, 7,38,809 are male and 6,41,394 are females. The percentage of literacy rate is at least 66.

