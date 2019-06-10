Bijepur, Patkura by-elections 2019: BJP’s Odisha unit in huddle over poll performance, mulls strategy for bypolls to 2 assembly seats

The meeting also discussed at length the causes behind its debacle in other seats and resolved to strengthen its organisation in all areas of the state in the coming years.

The BJP’s Odisha unit Sunday reviewed the Lok Sabha and assembly election results and prepared strategy for ensuring win in the polls at Bijepur and Patkura assembly seats.

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik had won from two seats and on June 2 resigned from Bijepur Assembly constituency and retained the Hinjli seat.

The election to Patkura assembly constituency was postponed following the death of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla.

The core committee of the party met under the chairmanhip of state president Basant Panda and discussed the party’s strategy in the polls in the two seats, the date of election of which is yet to be announced.

It was followed by a full-fledged meeting of party executives that thanked the people for their support which blessed BJP with eight of the 21 Lok Sabha seats and 23 of the146 assembly constituencies in the state.

The meeting mounted a scathing attack on the BJD government in the state mainly on two counts.

BJP Odisha unit general secretary Pruthviraj Harichandan lashed out at the BJD government accusing it of being a total failure in meeting the challenges created by cyclone Fani last month.

Referring to the Patnagarh incident where ruling BJD MLA Saroj Meher allegedly forced a PWD junior engineer to do sit-ups in public for poor road quality, Harichandan said it was common for the BJD leaders and legislators to harass and
attack government officers.

Now after massive victory in the recent elections, BJD leaders have started their hooliganism again, he said.

The BJP leader said his party condemns such hooliganism and demanded that the Chief Minister intervene in such matters.

The meeting also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for their unparalleled leadership which led the party to unprecedented victory for a second term at Centre. The meeting thanked Modi specifically for inducting Dharmendra Pradhan again and Pratap Sarangi in the ministry to ensure further development of the State.

