Bihar, Jharkhand election result LIVE: Plenty at stake for RJD, Congress; BJP hopes to repeat 2014 show

Bihar, Jharkhand Lok Sabha election result 2019 LIVE: When the Electronic Voting Machines will be opened at various counting booths in Bihar and Jharkhand in a short while from now, it will not only churn out results of Lok Sabha election 2019 but the political future of several leaders and parties will also be decided. For the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which contested the general elections for the first time ever without the active participation of its president Lalu Yadav, results will decide its relevance at the national level. On the other hand, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United is expecting to win big to continue to be in a commanding position in the NDA as far as Bihar is concerned. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage Election results of seats like Begusarai, from where former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar contested against BJP's Giriraj Singh and Patna Sahib, where Shatrughan Sinha battled it out against Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, are eagerly awaited. In Jharkhand, regional stalwarts like Shibu Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Babulal Marandi of Jharkhand Vikas Party (JVM) would be hoping to bag maximum share of seats from the quota of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies. Exit Polls, however, have predicted an easy victory for the BJP-led NDA in both Bihar and Jharkhand. Most of the exit polls have predicted that the alliance of BJP, JD-U and LJP will sweep the polls winning over 30 seats out of 40 in Bihar. In Jharkhand, BJP and its allies are likely to win 6 to 10 seats, exit polls said. Stay tuned for all the latest updates as votes for Lok Sabha elections are counted in Bihar and Jharkhand.