Bhopal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Can Digvijaya Singh ward off BJP’s Sadhvi Pragya challenge?   

Bhopal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019:\u00a0Bhopal has become the new battleground for religious politics where two protagonists \u2014 Sadhvi Pragya and Digvijaya Singh \u2014 whose rivalry is known to all are taking on each other this Lok Sabha election. The capital city in the Hindi heartland will go to polls on Sunday, May 12. Though the BSP too has fielded its candidate from this seat, the main contest is expected to be limited between the BJP and Congress. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage The fight between Sadhvi Pragya and Digvijaya Singh is less about politics and more about religion which the BJP claims the senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister tried to tarnish by coning and peddling terms like "Hindu Terror" or "Saffron Terror". Sadhvi Pragya, who is a key accused in Malegaon blast and is currently out on bail, has admitted that she is fighting for Rashtra (nation) and Dharm (religion). In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won this seat by over 3.5 lakh votes. The saffron party's\u00a0Alok Sanjar got 7,14,178 votes, while Congress leader PC Sharma could secure just 3,43,482. Bhopal is the stronghold of the BJP which has never lost this seat since 1989.\u00a0BJP bigwigs like Uma Bharti\u00a0and Kailash Chandra have represented this seat in the past. This is the first time that Digvijaya Singh is contesting from Bhopal. The BJP was also in power in the state for the last 15 years until it lost to the Congress in 2018. The saffron party under Shivraj Singh Chouhan got 109 seats and the grand old party led by Kamal Nath managed to get 113 of 230 assembly seats. Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency has eight assembly segments \u2014 Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur, and Sehore. In the last state election, the saffron party won five \u2014Berasia, Narela, Govindpura, Huzur, and Sehor \u2014 assembly seats and the Congress emerged victorious in three seats \u2014\u00a0 Bhopal Uttar, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, and Bhopal Madhya. Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency covers the entire district and part of Sehore district. As per the last Census, the Bhopal district had a population of 23,71,061 people.\u00a0 According to the Election Commission, the total electorate in this parliamentary constituency were 1,461,714 in 2009.