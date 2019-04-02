‘Bholi-bhali ladhki’ Urmila Matondkar zero in politics, says BJP rival Gopal Shetty

(Image source: Urmila Matodkar facebook)

With both the Congress and the BJP declaring their candidates for the Mumbai North constituency seat, the battle for the coveted seat has picked steam.

Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar launched the first attack on Monday, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party government of spreading hate.

Gopal Shetty, who is the sitting MP and the BJP candidate from Mumbai North constituency seat has now hit back at his Congress opponent.

“Matondkar has been led into politics with a belief that if actor Govinda could win so could she,” Gopal Shetty told India Today in an interview.

Mocking the actor-turned-politician, Gopal Shetty said that the 46-year-old is a “bholi-bhali ladki” who is zero in politics.

He also alleged that Urmila Matondkar is able to garner crowds at her public gatherings only because people are curious to see her. However, he contended that while casting their vote people will see his work, he told the publication.

The BJP leader has been preparing for the polls with grand offerings at temples and priests chanting Vedic mantras at his arrival, the report said.

Star power v/s political connect

The political cauldron in Mumbai North constituency seems to bubbling after Congress fielded Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar, who although a newbie in politics, seems to be a crowd puller.

Gopal Shetty is a heavyweight in his own right, having a wide reach among the people.

Shetty had earlier said that he will only talk about his work and not attack Matondakar as she is a woman and he respects her. But he seems to have changed his tune on Tuesday.

Trends in the last few years

BJP’s Ram Naik had presided over this seat from 1989 and 1999, before Bollywood star and Congress candidate Govinda defeated the heavyweight in 2004.

Govinda, however, chose not to contest elections in 2009. Congress fielded Sanjay Nirupam, who won the seat comprehensively.