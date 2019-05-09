Bengaluru South election result 2019: Can young blood Tejasvi Surya retain BJP bastion in Karnataka?

Published: May 9, 2019 11:40:35 AM

Bengaluru South Election Result: BJP's young gun Tejasvi Surya is up against Congress old guard BK Hariprasad. Who will emerge victorious? Decision on May 23.

Tejasvi Surya, Bengaluru South election result live, Bengaluru election resultBJP?s Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya. (File Photo/PTI)

Bengaluru South Election Result: Bharatiya Janata Party’s young blood Tejasvi Surya will take on Congress old guard BK Hariprasad in a bid to retain the most prestigious seat for the party in Karnataka. Late BJP leader Ananth Kumar won Bengaluru South for six consecutive terms from 1996 to 2014. Kumar died last year forcing the saffron party to look for the another candidate to represent this BJP bastion.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

The saffron party surprised many by picking 28-year-old Surya who is also the general secretary of the state Yuva Morcha. Surya was pitted against senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP BK Hariprasad who had also contested against Ananth Kumar in 1999 but lost by over 65,000 votes.

In 2014, the Congress fielded Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to challenge then five-time MP Ananth Kumar. Nilekani was also the man behind world’s largest biometric identification programme — Aadhaar. However, he too failed to revive the grand old party’s fortune. Kumar defeated Nilekani by over 2.25 lakh votes. The BJP leader got 6,33,816 votes whereas the Congressman had to settle with just 4,05,241.

Bangalore South is one of the 28 Lok Sabha Parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka which is being ruled by a coalition government of Congress-JDS. This parliamentary constituency has eight assembly segments: Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanaba Nagar, BTM Layout, Jayanagar and Bommanahalli.

The saffron party won four seats and the grand old party three in the last assembly elections in 2018. As per the Election Commission report of 2009, Bangalore South has 2,031,030 electorates — 1,071,202 males and 959,828 females. This seat went to polls in the second phase on April 18. The total turnout was recorded 53.47 per cent, two per cent lower than what was recorded in 2014. The results will be declared on May 23.

