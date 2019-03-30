Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rift in Bengal BJP over newcomers getting poll ticket, Dilip Ghosh downplays issue

Dilip Ghosh, president, West Bengal BJP (Image: West Bengal BJP)

Lok Sabha elections 2019: As several leaders of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and others are joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal and getting the party ticket to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, an internal discontent is rising within the saffron party between old-timers and newcomers. Speaking to Financialexpress.com, Dilip Ghosh, president, West Bengal BJP has accepted the growing rift but said that everything will be sorted through discussion. “Everywhere when a new individual joins any party from other, there is a problem, but it will be sorted through talks. Everyone’s focus is now on to win the election,” said Ghosh. The state BJP president also added that all party workers are working together to make the lotus bloom in West Bengal.

Locket Chatterjee (Image: BJP)

In Coochbehar Lok Sabha seat, many party workers have threatened to press ‘NOTA’ against BJP candidate Nitish Pramanik. Pramanik, a former Trinamool Congress leader joined the BJP in February. Posters have also been put out in protest against the candidature of state BJP General Secretary Sayantan Basu at North 24 Parganas district’s Basirhat. The poster termed Basu as an ‘outsider’. Ghosh called it a “dirty politics” and clarified that no one from BJP is involved in these incidents.

Deborshee Chowdhury

Similar incidents also took place at North Malda when former CPIM leader Khagen Murmu was fielded by the saffron party. Local leaders have put posters boycotting Murmu and fielding old-timers.

Court set back for BJP’s Bishnupur nominee Soumitra Khan

Soumitra Khan (Image: Anish Mondal)

Meanwhile, in a blow to BJP candidate from Bankura’s Bishnupur Soumitra Khan, a division bench headed by Kolkata High court Justice Jaymalya Bagchi has directed former TMC MP not to enter Bankura district till April 1, 2019. However, the court granted interim protection from arrest till April 1. Dilip Ghosh said that Khan will file an appeal in Supreme Court against the high court verdict. After joining the BJP, three criminal cases were registered against Khan at three different police stations of Bankura. Khan had joined BJP in January 2019.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo campaigning at Asansol (Image: BJP)

The BJP has taken a number of initiatives such as door-to-door campaign, road shows to win the general elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah will also hold a number of rallies in the state with an aim to win maximum number to seats to challenge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government.

Khagen Murmu

Amit Shah urge Bengal people to restore democracy in Bengal

Addressing a rally at North Bengal on Friday, BJP president Amit Shah lambasted at TMC government and urged people to restore democracy in the state. Shah further added that under TMC government, syndicates are flourishing in the state. The BJP president also hit out at Banerjee over National Register of Citizens (NRC). Shah said that BJP will replicate NRC in West Bengal to throw out infiltrators except for Hindu refugees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a rally at Siliguri- Jalpaiguri on April 3, 2019.

BJP list of candidates in West Bengal

Rahul Sinha at state BJP headquarters (Image: BJP)

The party, which won two parliamentary constituencies in 2014, is now aiming to win 23 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. The saffron party has nominated Union Minister Babul Supriyo from Asansol seat, State BJP president Dilip Ghosh from Medinipur Lok Sabha seat, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha from Kolkata North Lok Sabha seat, State BJP vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose from Kolkata South Lok Sabha seat, former TMC MP Soumitra Khan from Bishnupur (SC) Lok sabha seat, former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh from Ghatal parliamentary constituency, former TMC MLA Arjun Singh from Barrackpur Lok Sabha seat, Nishith Pramanik from Coochbehar Lok Sabha seat, former TMC MP Anupam Hazra from Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat, former CPIM MLA Khagen Murmu from North Malda Lok Sabha seat, John Barla from Alipurduars (ST) Lok Sabha seat, Dr Jayanta Ray from Jalpaiguri (SC) Lok Sabha seat, Deboshree Chaudhary from Raiganj Lok Sabha seat, Dr Sukanta Majumdar from Balurghat Lok Sabha seat, Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury from South Malda parliamentary constituency, Kalyan Chowbey from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat, Samik Bhattacharya from Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat, Dr Mrinal Kanthi Debnath from Barasat Lok Sabha seat, Sayantan Basu from Basirhat parliamnetary seat, Dr Ashok Kandari from Jaynagar (SC) Lok Sabha seat, Shyamaprasad Halder from Mathurapur (SC) Lok Sabha seat, Debajit Sarkar from Serampore Lok Sabha seat, Locket Chaterjee from Hooghly Lok Sabha seat, Tapan Roy from Arambagh (SC) Lok Sabha seat, Siddharth Naskar from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat, Dr Kunar Hembram from Jhargram (ST) Lok Sabha seat, Paresh Chandra Das from Bardhaman Purba (SC) Lok Sabha seat and Dudh Kumar Mondal from Birbhum parliamentary constituency. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, 2019.