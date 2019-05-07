Benetton’s election ad targets political parties over false promises

Print ads that make use of provocative body copy were believed to be a thing of the \u201980s, but with United Colors of Benetton\u2019s latest print campaign, the brand proves that words clearly haven\u2019t gone out of fashion. While centered on the general elections, the ad depicts a rural woman with her voter ID in hand, while the body copy alongside exposes the typical false promises made by politicians during elections. The ad promptly reminds the electorate that in saying so, politicians seem to project rather wrongly, that they have the power to give the public what it needs, while also deciding what the common person should \u201ceat, wear and believe in\u201d. Benetton, with its line, \u201cIt\u2019s time to tear down the lie and show them who has the power\u201d, has cemented its own advertising manifesto, with the tagline, #UnitedForVote. The print effort, mostly targeting metros through English dailies, is complemented by a digital campaign as well. UCB is not a new contender to latch onto matters that concern the public. Globally, the apparel major released its United By series of commercials in 2016 as a part of its association with social causes like women empowerment, anti-racism drives, etc. The creative idea has seen topics like women\u2019s safety and regional diversity feature prominently in its Indian iteration since then, with campaigns like #UnitedByHope, #UnitedByFaith, #UnitedbyHalf, #UnitedbyHer, #UnitedbyDonts, etc making the rounds. Its latest #UnitedByVote effort, focussing on the elections, is the 10th campaign in the series. \u201cWith this, we want to reach out to the rather large electorate base in the country and encourage them to not be deflected by the things happening around them,\u201d Sandeep Chugh, MD and CEO, Benetton India, says. \u201cWe want them to make their own choices and exercise the highest power granted to any citizen \u2014 that of voting.\u201d The United By series, according to him, has historically been about picking up relevant topics to engage society and nudge people to have \u201can optimistic outlook about solving the issues at hand\u201d. Across its top stores in metros, Benetton has also lined up eye-catching display materials that prompt consumers to evaluate whether they even know the candidate in their constituency, what are the parameters they are considering while voting (health, education, etc), and other relevant questions to figure out the top most priority for India\u2019s electorate. Towards the results of the elections, the brand could plan more activities around the findings of such on-ground engagement. \u201cWe will conclude the campaign around May 24 or 25,\u201d Chugh says. The brand, however, has consciously avoided television advertising this time, considering the magnanimity and duration of the elections conducted in seven phases, which make it tough to keep the message unique on a mass medium for long. Furthermore, more brands are using digital to create engagement around the current election as opposed to the past editions, for obvious reasons. \u201cDigital is the most happening medium right now and with the #UnitedByVote idea, it is a natural extension of Benetton\u2019s brand voice to a social campaign,\u201d says Ajay Gahlaut, chief creative officer and MD, Publicis Worldwide. \u201cNo brand is backing one political party over another; they are just asking people to vote. Unless creatively done, it may be tough to stand out.\u201d Apart from Benetton, brands like KFC, Flipkart, Swiggy, BookMyShow, Zomato, Castrol Activ, Red FM, Samsonite and Thomas Cook India have also latched onto the brouhaha surrounding the general elections this year. They are either encouraging people to go out and cast their votes, or are taking a satirical view of the promises made by netas in India in an effort to increase conversations of national interest. According to branding mavericks, the general elections pose yet another opportunity for brands to latch onto, much like issues to do with racism, women empowerment or occasions like Women\u2019s Day or International Yoga Day. Except that with the elections, brands have a larger opportunity to take a stand about the Indian democracy and showcase their point of view. With so many brands exercising their own rights to \u2018advertise\u2019 around the elections, is there a risk of polarising audiences or venturing into controversial territory? That would depend on what the brand\u2019s stand is, say experts. \u201cElections in our country are dramatic\u2014a tamasha, so to speak,\u201d says KV Sridhar, founder and chief creative officer, Hypercollective. \u201cWhile in the 2014 elections, the focus was on a change of government and the previous editions had largely issue based propositions including a focus on the common man, this year there seem to be only personality-led debates, with the chai-wala versus nepotism narrative.\u201d Therefore, in the \u2018absence\u2019 of solid issues\/propositions, what advertisers are left with in terms of messaging is either encouraging people to vote \u2014 much like UCB \u2014 or poke fun at the election \u2018tamasha\u2019\u2014 similar to what BookMyShow resorted to, with its #ChooseWisely campaign that is a satire on \u2018keeping the drama for the movies\u2019. Having said that, it is important that the brand\u2019s messaging around elections should be relevant and in line with its DNA, usual tone of voice and brand personality. Otherwise it risks being seen as forced and could add to the cacophony. \u201cDon\u2019t be preachy and don\u2019t take sides,\u201d Sridhar cautions.