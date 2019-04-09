Politics over deaths: Tamil Nadu CM blasts Stalin for Jaya comment, vows to probe Karunanidhi’s demise

By: | Updated: April 9, 2019 1:29 PM

Palaniswami's claims come just days after MK Stalin promised a fresh probe into AIADMK chief and former CM J Jayalalithaa's death.

karunanidhi death, Jayalalithaa death Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has promised to probe the death of M Karunanidhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami has promised that the AIADMK government will launch a probe into the death of DMK chief and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Palaniswami said that Karunanidhi remained silent for two years and he could have been saved had he received proper treatment. He alleged that Karunanidhi’s son MK Stalin did not provide the former CM with good treatment and kept him under house arrest for two years.

“I have information from senior DMK leaders that he was unable to speak for two years. If he would have been given good treatment, MK Stalin couldn’t have become DMK president. So Stalin made his father a house prisoner,” he said.

“Since Karunanidhi was a former Chief Minister and was an MLA at the time of his death, it is the duty of the government to probe whether he faced any hardship,” he added.

The Chief Minister even claimed DMK workers say Karunanidhi would have talked if he had been taken abroad and given better treatment. “So Stalin kept his father under house arrest for his own selfish interests,” he told the crowd.

Palaniswami’s claims come just days after MK Stalin promised a fresh probe into AIADMK chief and former CM J Jayalalithaa’s death. In his election rallies, Stalin has been questioning the circumstances leading to the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016. He has said that if DMK comes to power, it will order a fresh and comprehensive probe into it.

Karunanidhi, 94, passed away in August 2018 after a prolonged illness. He fell ill in October 2016 and remained away from public life till his death. MK Stalin succeeded Karunanidhi as DMK chief and is leading the party’s campaign in the southern state.

Tamil Nadu has 39 parliamentary seats. The southern state will go to polls in single phase on April 18. Counting will take place on May 23.

