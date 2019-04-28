Battle between bade naam v/s bade kaam: AAP Chandini Chowk candidate

It is a battle between 'bade naam' and 'bade kaam' this time in Delhi polls and people have to choose whether they want a government which works or one that just talks, AAP Chandini Chowk candidate Pankaj Gupta said. In the historically significant Chandni Chowk constituency, Gupta is locked in a three-way battle with incumbent BJP MP Harshvardhan and Congress candidate J P Agarwal. On being fielded against veteran politicians from the BJP and Congress, Gupta said people have seen what they got by electing incumbent Harshvardhan. \u201cThis is an election of bade kaam vs bade naam. Harshvardhan was a very big name but what did they give his constituency, people have seen. I wouldn't comment on Congress (candidate J P Agarwal) because he is not a competition here,\u201d he told PTI. Elaborating on competition from the Congress, Gupta said the grand old party is playing the role of vote-cutter and nothing else. READ ALSO |\u00a0Lok Sabha polls: EC \u2018failed\u2019 people of India; silent spectator to BJP\u2019s \u2018excesses\u2019, says Chidambaram \u201cCongress was never a competition in Delhi. Congress has been in the third position in the past three elections. In last assembly elections, Congress just got 9 per cent votes and in Lok Sabha polls they got 15 per cent votes so how is it a competition for AAP, how can it defeat us. They have just made their candidates to stand in the election to cut our votes,\u201d he said. He said on the one hand Congress says they want to defeat BJP, they want to remove Modiji but on the other hand they fielded their candidates in constituencies where they have no presence. \u201cIf you ask anyone who could beat BJP in Delhi people say it can be done only by AAP,\u201d he said. Gupta said this election of about saving the Constitution and people have to make a choice between a government with a motive and good intention and a government that can just talk and \u201cjumlas\u201d.