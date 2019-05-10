Balakot air strikes biggest anti-terror operation in India’s history, says Rajnath Singh

Updated: May 10, 2019 8:15:43 AM

The days of sending dossiers are gone, now we will ensure action against the terrorists," he told the rally in Badarpur area.

The Balakot air strikes on the Jaish-e-Muhammed terror training camp in Pakistan was the “biggest” anti-terrorist operation in the history of India, Union Home minister Rajnath Singh said in an election rally in south Delhi on Thursday.

The senior BJP leader also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi alleging that it did not fulfil its promises made to the people after coming to power in 2015. Singh lambasted the opposition parties for seeking to know the exact number of terrorists killed in the Indian Air Force strikes, days after the Pulwama attack in south Kashmir which claimed the loves of 40 CRPF personnel.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live: Campaigns for 6th phase to end today, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies

“They (opposition parties) say the air force should have counted the bodies. Being the home minister and having solid intelligence input, I can say with full conviction that the Balakot air strikes was the biggest anti-terrorist operation in the history of India,” Singh claimed. He also asserted the air strikes was the biggest anti-terror operation in the world. India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stopped sending dossiers to Pakistan after terror attacks and now responds directly.

“The days of sending dossiers are gone, now we will ensure action against the terrorists,” he told the rally in Badarpur area. Citing a report by an Italian journalist, he said 170 terrorists were killed in Balakot while several others were admitted to the local hospitals for treatment.

Seeking vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, Singh said his victory will ensure Modi again becomes Prime Minister of the country. Hitting out at the ruling AAP in Delhi, he said: “There would be no crisis of water, electricity, schools and colleges, if it (AAP) had fulfilled its promises made to the people before coming to power.”

“Delhi will develop only after the AAP is finished in the next Assembly elections in the national capital,” Singh said. He also slammed the Congress for its poll promise to scrap the sedition law, saying the BJP will strengthen it after coming back to power at the Centre. The image of India has been strengthened by the Modi government and the country is on the path of becoming ‘dhanwan and Balwan’ (rich and strong) nation, Singh said.

