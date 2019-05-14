Baharampore election result: Can Congress strongman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury withstand TMC onslaught?

Baharampore Lok Sabha election result 2019: Having failed to stitch a pre-poll alliance with the Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee, the Congress party will be hoping to retain maximum number of seats in the face of a powerful TMC and the surging popularity of the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal. The Baharmpore (formerly known as Berhampore and also spelt as Behrampore) is a city of Murshidabad district and the parliamentary constituency is among the highly prestigious ones for the Congress party. The seat is currently being held by former Union Minister Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who is contesting the election from this seat again. Other candidates in the fray include TMC's Apurba Sarkar and BJP's Krishna Juardar Arya. Voting for the Baharampore Lok Sabha seat was held in the fourth phase on April 29, 2019. The Lok Sabha election results will be declared on May 23, 2019. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage In the 2014 general elections, Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury defeated TMC's celebrity candidate Indranil Sen and polled more than 5,83,549 votes in his favour while Sen secured around 2,26,982 votes. The other candidates in the fray were BJP's Debes Adhikari, RSP's Pramothes Mukherjee and BSP's Kushadhwaj Bala. The Baharampore Lok Sabha constituency is the stronghold of Congress party since 1999. Earlier, it was a stronghold of RSP from 1952 to 1984. There are seven assembly constituencies which fall under the Baharmpore parliamentary seat- Burwan, Rejinagar, Naoda, Kandi, Beldanga, Bharatpur and Baharampur. All the seven constituencies were won by Congress in the 2016 state assembly elections. In the previous Lok Sabha elections, there were 14,53,783 registered voters of which 7,52,943 were male and 7,00,840 female. The voter turnout in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections was 79.42 per cent. About half of the population under the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency is of the minority community. In the last three years, a lot has changed in the constituency. Several Congress leaders and supporters, which also include three MLAs - Abu Taher Khan from Naoda assembly seat, Sarkar of Kandi assembly seat and Rabiul Alam Chowdhury of Rejinagar assembly constituency have joined Trinamool Congress. In the three-tier Panchayat elections held last year, ruling Trinamool Congress has occupied the Zilla Parishad and all municipalities of the area.