Baharampore election result: Can Congress strongman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury withstand TMC onslaught?

By: |
Updated: May 14, 2019 9:18:54 AM

Baharampore Lok Sabha election result 2019: In the 2014 general elections, Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury defeated TMC's celebrity candidate Indranil Sen. Can Chowdhury repeat his performance?

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Baharampore election result liveTMC has Apurba Sarkar and BJP Krishna Juardar Arya against Congress heavyweight Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File Photo)

Baharampore Lok Sabha election result 2019: Having failed to stitch a pre-poll alliance with the Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee, the Congress party will be hoping to retain maximum number of seats in the face of a powerful TMC and the surging popularity of the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal. The Baharmpore (formerly known as Berhampore and also spelt as Behrampore) is a city of Murshidabad district and the parliamentary constituency is among the highly prestigious ones for the Congress party. The seat is currently being held by former Union Minister Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who is contesting the election from this seat again. Other candidates in the fray include TMC’s Apurba Sarkar and BJP’s Krishna Juardar Arya. Voting for the Baharampore Lok Sabha seat was held in the fourth phase on April 29, 2019. The Lok Sabha election results will be declared on May 23, 2019.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

In the 2014 general elections, Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury defeated TMC’s celebrity candidate Indranil Sen and polled more than 5,83,549 votes in his favour while Sen secured around 2,26,982 votes. The other candidates in the fray were BJP’s Debes Adhikari, RSP’s Pramothes Mukherjee and BSP’s Kushadhwaj Bala.

The Baharampore Lok Sabha constituency is the stronghold of Congress party since 1999. Earlier, it was a stronghold of RSP from 1952 to 1984. There are seven assembly constituencies which fall under the Baharmpore parliamentary seat- Burwan, Rejinagar, Naoda, Kandi, Beldanga, Bharatpur and Baharampur. All the seven constituencies were won by Congress in the 2016 state assembly elections.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, there were 14,53,783 registered voters of which 7,52,943 were male and 7,00,840 female. The voter turnout in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections was 79.42 per cent. About half of the population under the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency is of the minority community.

In the last three years, a lot has changed in the constituency. Several Congress leaders and supporters, which also include three MLAs – Abu Taher Khan from Naoda assembly seat, Sarkar of Kandi assembly seat and Rabiul Alam Chowdhury of Rejinagar assembly constituency have joined Trinamool Congress. In the three-tier Panchayat elections held last year, ruling Trinamool Congress has occupied the Zilla Parishad and all municipalities of the area.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Baharampore election result: Can Congress strongman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury withstand TMC onslaught?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition