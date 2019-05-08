Baghpat Lok Sabha election result 2019: In Satyapal Singh vs Jayant Chaudhary, can RLD regain lost ground?

Baghpat Lok Sabha election result: Satyapal Singh and Jayant Chaudhary are facing off in this epic clash that will be among the most closely watched among the 80 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats when election results are declared. The region went to polls during the first of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls on April 11 with Ghaziabad and Noida. Union Minister and BJP leader Satyapal Singh is the current Member of Parliament from the Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage A post-graduate in Chemistry from Digambar Jain College, Baraut, he won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by defeating his nearest rival Ghulam Mohammed of Samajwadi Party. Singh had won by the margin of 209, 821 votes against his nearest rival in the Narendra Modi wave. While he got 4,23,475 votes, Mohammed polled 2,13,654. The biggest shocker of the election was RLD supremo Ajit Singh bagging the third position with 1,99,516 votes. This time, however, the road to parliament may not be that easy for the BJP candidate, with RLD fielding Ajit Singh's son Jayant Chaudhary. While PSP (L) has fielded Mohammed Mohkam, Bittu Hazari is contesting on a National Lokmat Party ticket. This time, the RLD is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with SP and BSP. While BSP is contesting in 38 seats, SP is fighting on 37 and RLD on 3 seats. The alliance decided not to put up candidates in Raebareli and Amethi where Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are contesting. While Ajit Singh may have stood a distant third in 2014, he represented the constituency in the Lower House of the Parliament both in 2004 and 2009. In 2004, while he defeated BSP's Aulad Ali by a margin of 2,20,638 votes, in 2009 he got better of his nearest BSP rival Mukesh Sharma by the margin of 63,027 votes. In 1980 and 1984, former prime minister Charn Singh had contested from the constituency. In 1980, while fighting on JNP(S) ticket he had defeated Baghpat constituency covers five Assembly segments of Siwalkhas, Chhaprauli, Baraut, Baghpat and Modi Nagar. As per estimates, the constituency comprises of 3.30 lakh Jats, 3.70 lakh Muslims,1 lakh Brahmins and 1.60 lakh Gurjars. Last time, the registered voters from Baghpat were 15,05,175. Of them, 8,50,681 were males and 6,54,494 were females. While the seventh phase elections are scheduled to end on May 19 across the country, results will be out on May 23.