Azamgarh Lok Sabha election result: In Yadav vs Yadav battle, Muslims hold the key

By: |
Published: May 14, 2019 4:19:13 PM

Azamgath result 2019: Bhojpuri star Nirahua is contesting elections against Samajwadi Party's national president Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

Azamgarh Lok Sabha election result 2019: Considered as the bastion of the Samajwadi Party, the Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a Yadav versus Yadav battle this general election. While SP’s national president and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is the candidate of the Mahagathbandhan, the BJP has pitted actor-turned-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ against him. Nirahua joined the BJP recently and also comes from the Yadav community.

The Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat falls in eastern Uttar Pradesh. It has eight Assembly segments — Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Mehnagar, Govind Nagar, Kidwai Nagar and Kalyanpur. Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 1952. Since 1989, the BSP pocketed the seat five times while the Samajwadi Party has won thrice. Janata Dal leader Chandrajit Yadav had won from the constituency in 1991.

In 2014, Azamgarh saw a contest between then Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav, BSP’s Shah Alam, BJP’s Ramakant Yadav, Congress’ Arvind Jaiswal and AAP’s Rajesh Yadav. While Mulayam secured over 3.40 lakh votes, his nearest BJP rival got 2.77 lakh votes. Besides Azamgarh, Mulayam had also contested from Mainpuri but had to vacate the seat as per the parliamentary rule. The Azamgarh and Mainpuri were among the seven seats that the Samajwadi Party and Congress had won in 2014. The BJP along with its allies had won 73 of the 80 seats in the country’s most populous state.

Interestingly in 2009, BJP’s Ramakant Yadav had won from Azamgarh by a margin of just 50,000 votes. BSP’s Akbar Ahmad Dumpy had secured second place with nearly 2 lakh votes. This time, the Mahagathbandhan which comprises SP-BSP-RLD has nominated Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh. The Congress has not fielded anyone against Akhilesh to avoid division of votes in the opposition camp.

On the other hand, the BJP is banking on the caste matrix and popularity of Bhojpuri cinema star Nirahua. Born in Ghazipur, Nirahua has a huge fan following in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He is among the most successful Bhojpuri actors.

Though the district lags behind in the terms of industrial development, this election the major issues were nationalism, terrorism and Ram temple. While leaders from the BJP camp were seen persuading people to vote for Modi for a strong India, the opposition leaders attacked the ruling BJP over its alleged interference to weaken the Constitution.

The Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency, according to Election Commission of India data, has a total of 15.78 lakh registered voters. While 53% of the population is Hindu, Muslims comprise 45% of the total population. Azamgarh went to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. The total turnout was nearly 60%.

