Azam Khan booked over sexist rant against Jaya Prada, Sushma Swaraj questions Mulayam’s silence

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Azam Khan has been booked for his sexist and crass remarks against his BJP rival Jaya Prada. Khan and Jaya Prada are facing off against each other from the Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh this Lok Sabha election. The SP leader stirred a massive controversy after the apparent use of derogatory language against Jay Prada, who recently left the SP to join the saffron party.

Khan, who has often landed in trouble over his comments, told the gathering without naming the actor turned politician, “People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But, I could recognize it in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear,” PTI quoted him as saying.

A video of Khan’s speech is doing rounds on various social media platforms.The BJP reacted strongly to Khan’s statement, calling it a “very obnoxious and shameful remark.”

“The level of politics cannot fall lower than this,” the agency quoted the party as saying further. The party also asked BSP chief Mayawati to make her stand clear on Azam Khan’s remark against Jaya Prada. Mayawati’s BSP and Akhilesh Yadav’s SP recently shunned their differences to join hands for the Lok Sabha elections.

A defiant Khan earlier said he did not name Jaya Prada in his election speech, and will not contest elections if proven guilty, ANI reported. “I haven’t named anyone. I know what I should say. If anyone can prove that I have named anyone anywhere and insulted anyone, then I’ll not contest elections,” he was quoted as saying by the agency.

He went on to add: “I have said that people took time to know real face in reference to a man who once said that he brought 150 rifles with him and if he sees Azam, he would have shot him dead. Later it was found that he has an RSS pant on his body.”

In the meantime, National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma also construed Khan’s remarks as being made against the actor and termed the statement as “extremely disgraceful”.

Reacting to the remarks by Azam Khan, Jaya Prada expressed anguish over the language used by her rival SP candidate but said attacks against her were not new. “This isn’t new for me. You might remember that I was a candidate from his party in 2009 when no one supported me after he made comments against me. I’m a woman and I can’t even repeat what he said. I don’t know what I did to him that he is saying such things.”

Senior BJP leader and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj took to Twitter to express solidarity with Jaya Prada and questioned the silence of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav over his silence. Addressing to the former SP chief as Mulayam Bhai, Sushma said: “You are the Pitamaha of Samajwadi Party. Draupadi is being disgraced before you in Rampur. Do not err like Bhishma by remaining a mute spectator.”