‘Avengers’ bug bites Akhilesh too, SP chief say BJP’s ‘Endgame’ is near

By: |
Published: April 27, 2019 1:05:55 PM

The SP chief's tweet came at a time when movie buffs across the world are making a beeline for tickets to the latest "Avengers" movie.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

At a time when movie buffs are in a frenzy over the new “Avengers” movie, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Friday came up with a political version, saying the BJP’s “endgame” has begun. “Over the last five years, the BJP has destroyed every pillar of democracy. But the Endgame has begun. MahaGathbandhan Sarkar. Coming soon,” Yadav tweeted attaching an image of the words “Mahagathbandhan Sarkar” against a blue background in the style of Marvel Studios.

The SP chief’s tweet came at a time when movie buffs across the world are making a beeline for tickets to the latest “Avengers” movie. It assumes significance against the backdrop of three political parties — the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal — coming together in Uttar Pradesh against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. ‘Avengers’ bug bites Akhilesh too, SP chief say BJP’s ‘Endgame’ is near
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition