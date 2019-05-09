AAP’s Atishi breaks down over derogatory pamphlet, blames Gautam Gambhir | WATCH VIDEO

By: |
Updated: May 9, 2019 3:59:06 PM

"I just want to ask one question to Gautam Gambhir - how low he would stoop?" Atishi said flashing the purported pamphlet as she broke down during a press conference in New Delhi.

Atishi, Atishi pamplet, Gautam Gambhir East Delhi constituency, Lok Sabha election 2019Atishi is AAP?s candidate from East Delhi constituency. (Photo/@AAP)

Atishi derogatory pamphlet: The fight for East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency took a rather ugly turn on Thursday when Aam Aadmi Party candidate Atishi accused her opponent Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gautam Gambhir of distributing pamphlet containing derogatory remarks about her. Atishi alleged that the pamphlet also contained disparaging statements about AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi minister Manish Sisodia.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

Seated beside Sisodia, Atishi flashed the purported pamphlet during a press conference in New Delhi “I just want to ask one question to Gautam Gambhir – how low he would stoop? If he can do such thing to defeat a woman like me, how would he protect women of his constituency if he wins the election?” Atishi said as she broke down during the presser.

Manish Sisodia said that the language used in the pamphlet was so abusive that anyone would feel ashamed while reading it.

“We would clapped for Gambhir when he used to bash opponents with fours and sixes while playing for India but we never in our worst dream, had thought that this man would stoop this low to win an election,” Sisodia added.

Arvind Kejriwal also expressed solidarity with Atishi and said that the incident has exposed the ‘mentality’ of the people in Opposition.

“Never imagined Gautam Gambhir to stoop so low. How can women expect safety if people with such mentality are voted in? Atishi, stay strong. I can imagine how difficult it must be for you. It is precisely this kind of forces we have to fight against,” Kejriwal tweeted.

This is not for the first time that Atishi has made allegations against Gautam Gambhir. She had earlier claimed that the cricketer-turned-politician is enrolled as a voter from two Delhi Assembly segments violating the Representation of the People Act.

Voting on all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi is scheduled to be held on May 12. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. AAP’s Atishi breaks down over derogatory pamphlet, blames Gautam Gambhir | WATCH VIDEO
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition