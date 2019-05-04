At UP rally, PM Narendra Modi says Opposition considers human beings ‘just numbers’

By: |
Published: May 4, 2019 5:19:49 PM

"SP (Samajwadi Party), BSP (Bahujan Samaj PArty) and Congress have been affected by a bad habit that they consider even a human being just a number, Modi said.

Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party, BSP, congress, NRHM scam, congress, lok sabha elections 2019Addressing an election rally here, he also said the Congress and its ?mahamilawati? associates do not want a stable and durable government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday accused his rival parties of indulging in vote bank politics and said they consider even a “human being just a number”. Addressing an election rally here, he also said the Congress and its ‘mahamilawati’ associates do not want a stable and durable government.

“SP (Samajwadi Party), BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) and Congress have been affected by a bad habit that they consider even a human being just a number, Modi said.

Also read: EC rules Modi did not violate poll code in Varanasi and Nanded speeches, five cleans chits to Modi so far

He also attacked the SP and BSP over alleged corruption while apparently referring to the NRHM “scam”, illegal sand mining mafia and allegations that some interior fittings were missing when SP chief Yadav vacated his government bungalow on the Supreme Court’s direction. “During the BSP regime, neither ambulances were safe nor the Taj Mahal was safe. During SP’s tenure, sand, and even household taps were not spared,” he said.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. At UP rally, PM Narendra Modi says Opposition considers human beings ‘just numbers’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition