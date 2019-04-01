At joint rally in Vizag, three opposition CMs call for dislodging BJP, PM Modi

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu with Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee during an election rally in Visakhapatnam. (PTI Photo)

Three Chief Ministers from opposition parties on Sunday came together to address a joint election rally in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam in a bid to send a message that they may have failed in stitching an alliance at the national level but they are still committed to their goal of dislodging the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The rally was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, respectively.

All the three CMs put up a joint front, appealing to people to vote out the Modi government in the upcoming general election.

While Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee gave the slogan ‘Modi hatao, desh bachao’, Kejriwal reiterated that if Modi gets another term as the Prime Minister, the country wouldn’t see another election.

Chandrbabu Naidu attacked PM Modi for not fulfilling the promises he made in the run-up to the elections in 2014. He even claimed that BJP candidates will find it difficult to save their deposits.

Addressing the crowd, Banerjee challenged PM Modi to debate with her in his own channel, a reference made to media’s wide coverage to PM Modi’s election campaign. “Debate in one of your own channels but without phones and teleprompters. You ask questions I answer and I ask questions you answer,” he said.

She also took a jibe at PM Modi’s ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar’ (I am watchman too) campaign, calling him a chowkidar of lies and loot.

“Last elections, he was a chaiwala. Now suddenly he has became a chowkidar,” banerjee said.

“He (Modi) is a chowkidar of lies and loot, claims to have a 56-inch chest and speaks lies that are 560-inch long. We do not want Modi. We do not want Modi because we do not want unemployment, divisive politics and fear mongering,” she added.

The Trinamool Congress chief said that she will fight and die for the country but will not let the BJP gain majority again.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal too upped the ante against Modi saying the BJP government tampered with institutions in its first term and will do the same with the country’s Constitution in the second term. “This time if they come, they will change the Constitution of the country like Hitler did in 1931 in Germany. This will be the last election… people ask me if not Modi who. I want to say when you have a tumour, you go and tell the doctor to remove it. You don’t ask if not tumour, then who,” he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister even alleged that the BJP wants to divide the country which Pakistan couldn’t do in last seven decades.

“For 70 years, Pakistan has been trying to divide India. They could not do it. Now the BJP is doing it for them. Demonetisation broke the economy, but worse still, they are destroying brotherhood, making castes and communities fight against each other,” he said.

Both Banerjee and Kejriwal also asked the people of Andhra to re-elect Chandrababau Naidu in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In his remarks, Naidu asked PM Modi to look behind what he had promised and what he delivered to the state. “He (Modi) does not say what he thinks and he does not think what he says,” the TDP chief said, adding that Modi has a split personality.

Andhra Pradesh has 25 parliamentary seats. The state will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.