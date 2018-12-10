Assembly elections 2018 results: Counting tomorrow, 1.74 lakh EVMs hold fate of 8,500 candidates across five states

By: | Updated: December 10, 2018 11:44 AM

The electoral fate of over 8,500 candidates of five states which went to polls recently is sealed in over 1.74 lakh EVMs which will be opened Tuesday.

Representative Image

The electoral fate of over 8,500 candidates of five states which went to polls recently is sealed in over 1.74 lakh EVMs which will be opened Tuesday. These electronic voting machines are now stored in over 670 strongrooms across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana.

A total of 1,74,724 EVMs were used at polling stations in the five states. The maximum 65,367 machines were used in Madhya Pradesh. A little over 8,500 candidates were in fray in the five states with 2,907 in Madhya Pradesh.

After voting, the EVMs have been stored in strongrooms. According to the Election Commission, there is one strongroom earmarked for every assembly seat. EVMs which were kept as reserve or had developed snag are kept in a separate facility.

Read Also| Madhya Pradesh election result: Can Congress upset Shivraj Singh Chouhan to end 15-year hiatus?

A total of 679 assembly seats in the five states were to go for election, but due to the death of a candidate in Rajasthan, polling was countermanded on one seat. The strongrooms will be opened Tuesday in the presence of candidates or their representatives from where machines will be taken to counting centres.

The results will set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. These five Assembly elections would be crucial for the BJP as it gears up for the Lok Sabha election next year and is in power in three of these states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. While the Congress is in power in Mizoram, Telangana Rashtra Samithi ruled Telangana before the Assembly was dissolved.

Read Also| Chhattisgarh Assembly election results: Will BJP outwit Congress in this close battle?   

The BJP is trying for a fourth term in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and to retain power in Rajasthan. The three states also played a significant role for the BJP in the 2014 general election, when it had won 62 out of the 65 Lok Sabha seats in these three states. The elections also hold significance for the Congress, which is out to challenge the BJP’s rule in the states even while protecting its last bastion in the North-East. Mizoram is the only remaining state in the North-East, which is not under the rule of BJP-led NDA. The eight North-East states together have 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Chhattisgarh Elections Madhya Pradesh Elections Mizoram Elections Rajasthan Elections Telangana Elections
  1. Home
  2. Elections 2018
  3. Assembly elections 2018 results: Counting tomorrow, 1.74 lakh EVMs hold fate of 8,500 candidates across five states
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition