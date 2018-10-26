Assembly Elections 2018 important dates: Check complete schedule of polling and results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram

Assembly Elections 2018 important dates: The three Hindi heartland states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh – have BJP government at the helm.

Touted to be as the semi-finals of Lok Sabha elections 2019, the assembly elections for the five states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram – will witness a high decibel battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition. The three Hindi heartland states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh – have BJP government at the helm. The saffron party had swept the three states last time in a whirlwind campaign anchored by Narendra Modi, then sitting Gujarat chief minister and BJP’s prime ministerial candidate. The Congress had won Mizoram in a landslide by bagging 35 out of total 40 seats. Telangana, which came to existence as India’s 29th state in 2014, will see its first ever elections, to be held earlier then scheduled.

Here’s a complete schedule of Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram:

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018: Complete Schedule (Check Rajasthan election dates 2018 here)

Last Date for filing Nominations – Monday, 12 November, 2018

Date for scrutiny of nominations – Tuesday, 20 Nov 2018

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures – Thursday, 22 November, 2018

Date of poll – Friday, 7 December, 2018

Date of counting – Tuesday, 11 December, 2018

Date before which the election shall be completed – Thursday, 13 December, 2018 Thursday

MP Assembly Election 2018: Check Results and Polling dates of Madhya Pradesh election 2018 here

Last Date of Nominations: Friday, November 9, 2018

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: Monday, November 12, 2018

Last Date for withdrawal of candidates: Wednesday, November 14,2018

Date of Poll: Wednesday, November 28, 2018

Date of Counting: Tuesday, December 12, 2018

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018: Complete Schedule (Chhattisgarh election dates 2018 here)

Event – Phase I (18 Seats) – Phase II (72 Seats)

Date for Nominations – Tuesday, 16 October, 2018 – Friday, 26 October, 2018

Last Date for filing Nominations – Tuesday, 23 October, 2018 – Friday, 2 November, 2018

Date for scrutiny of nominations – Wednesday, 24 October, 2018 – Saturday, 3 November 2018

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: Friday, 26 October, 2018 (Friday) – Monday, 5 November,

Date of poll – 12 Nov 2018 (Monday) – 20 Nov 2018 (Tuesday)

Date of counting – Tuesday, 11 December, 2018

Date before which the election shall be completed – 13 December, 2018, Thursday

Telangana Legislative Assembly Election 2018 – Complete schedule here

Date for Nominations – 12 November, 2018 (Monday)

Last Date for filing Nominations – 19 November, 2018, Monday

Date for scrutiny of nominations – 20 Nov 2018, Tuesday

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures – 22 November 2018, Thursday

Date of poll – 7 December 2018, Friday

Date of counting – 11 December 2018, Tuesday

Date before which the election shall be completed -13 December 2018, Thursday

Mizoram Assembly Elections date 2018: Complete schedule here

Date for Nominations – Friday, 2 Nov 2018

Last Date for filing Nominations – Friday, 9 November 2018

Date for scrutiny of nominations – Monday, 12 November, 2018

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures – Wednesday, 14 November, 2018 Wednesday

Date of poll – 28 November, 2018 (Wednesday)

Date of counting – 11 December, 2018 (Tuesday)

Date before which the election shall be completed – 13 Dec 2018 (Thursday)