Assembly Elections 2018 important dates: Check complete schedule of polling and results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram

Assembly Elections 2018 important dates: Touted to be as the semi-finals of Lok Sabha elections 2019, the assembly elections for the five states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram - will witness a high decibel battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition.
Touted to be as the semi-finals of Lok Sabha elections 2019, the assembly elections for the five states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram – will witness a high decibel battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition. The three Hindi heartland states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh – have BJP government at the helm. The saffron party had swept the three states last time in a whirlwind campaign anchored by Narendra Modi, then sitting Gujarat chief minister and BJP’s prime ministerial candidate. The Congress had won Mizoram in a landslide by bagging 35 out of total 40 seats. Telangana, which came to existence as India’s 29th state in 2014, will see its first ever elections, to be held earlier then scheduled.
Here’s a complete schedule of Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram:
Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018: Complete Schedule (Check Rajasthan election dates 2018 here)
Last Date for filing Nominations – Monday, 12 November, 2018
Date for scrutiny of nominations – Tuesday, 20 Nov 2018
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures – Thursday, 22 November, 2018
Date of poll – Friday, 7 December, 2018
Date of counting – Tuesday, 11 December, 2018
Date before which the election shall be completed – Thursday, 13 December, 2018 Thursday
MP Assembly Election 2018: Check Results and Polling dates of Madhya Pradesh election 2018 here
Last Date of Nominations: Friday, November 9, 2018
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: Monday, November 12, 2018
Last Date for withdrawal of candidates: Wednesday, November 14,2018
Date of Poll: Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Date of Counting: Tuesday, December 12, 2018
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018: Complete Schedule (Chhattisgarh election dates 2018 here)
Event – Phase I (18 Seats) – Phase II (72 Seats)
Date for Nominations – Tuesday, 16 October, 2018 – Friday, 26 October, 2018
Last Date for filing Nominations – Tuesday, 23 October, 2018 – Friday, 2 November, 2018
Date for scrutiny of nominations – Wednesday, 24 October, 2018 – Saturday, 3 November 2018
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: Friday, 26 October, 2018 (Friday) – Monday, 5 November,
Date of poll – 12 Nov 2018 (Monday) – 20 Nov 2018 (Tuesday)
Date of counting – Tuesday, 11 December, 2018
Date before which the election shall be completed – 13 December, 2018, Thursday
Telangana Legislative Assembly Election 2018 – Complete schedule here
Date for Nominations – 12 November, 2018 (Monday)
Last Date for filing Nominations – 19 November, 2018, Monday
Date for scrutiny of nominations – 20 Nov 2018, Tuesday
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures – 22 November 2018, Thursday
Date of poll – 7 December 2018, Friday
Date of counting – 11 December 2018, Tuesday
Date before which the election shall be completed -13 December 2018, Thursday
Mizoram Assembly Elections date 2018: Complete schedule here
Date for Nominations – Friday, 2 Nov 2018
Last Date for filing Nominations – Friday, 9 November 2018
Date for scrutiny of nominations – Monday, 12 November, 2018
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures – Wednesday, 14 November, 2018 Wednesday
Date of poll – 28 November, 2018 (Wednesday)
Date of counting – 11 December, 2018 (Tuesday)
Date before which the election shall be completed – 13 Dec 2018 (Thursday)
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.