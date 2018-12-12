Assembly election results: Sharad Pawar says poll results mark ‘beginning of change’

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 1:03 PM

The Assembly poll results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh mark the "beginning of a change", NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Wednesday, dubbing the outcome as "rejection" of the BJP-led government's policies.

(Image: ANI)

The Assembly poll results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh mark the “beginning of a change”, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Wednesday, dubbing the outcome as “rejection” of the BJP-led government’s policies. Pawar, who turned 78 on Wednesday, said his party would support the Congress and also suggested the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to throw their weight behind the Rahul Gandhi-led party. Referring to the constant criticism of Rahul Gandhi by the BJP, the former Union minister said people did not like the Congress president being “ridiculed”.

The Congress dislodged the BJP from power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and emerged as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh. “People have expressed disappointment against the Modi government… the Assembly poll results mark the beginning of a change… people rejected the anti-farmers, anti-traders policies of Modi,” Pawar told reporters here.

On the Shiv Sena’s frequent criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party may be critical of its senior ally, but the two may come together for elections in the future. He made the remarks after meeting party leaders and workers who had turned up to greet him on his birthday. Pawar also alleged that the Narendra Modi government took the decision of demonetisation without consulting the Reserve Bank of India. People did not like the Modi government’s attack on such institutions, he claimed. Prime Minister Modi had announced invalidation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 old currency notes on November 8, 2016.

